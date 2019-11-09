CENTRAL AUSTIN

City hosts open house

on proposed bikeways

Austin Transportation will host an open house on a network of proposed neighborhood bikeways from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Ridgetop Elementary School, 5005 Caswell Ave.

Attendees can review a preliminary design and provide feedback on the proposed project. Open house materials and an online survey will be available on the project website starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The proposed project includes changes to West 46th Street, East 47th Street, Bennett Avenue, Middle Fiskville Road and East 43rd Street. Two routing options are being considered for the north-south direction.

For information: austintexas.gov/46-47-clarkson-bikeways.

SOUTH AUSTIN

Guerrero Pocket Park

to reopen Saturday

Ricky Guerrero Pocket Park, near S. Sixth and Brodie streets in the Bouldin Creek neighborhood, will re-open to the public Saturday.

The general improvements completed include a rain garden for drainage control, new upgraded accessible walkways, area lighting to illuminate the walkway, improvements in the picnic area and a new preschool age playscape and swing. Additionally, the restrooms facility has been improved to be ADA-compliant.

SOUTH AUSTIN

Nonprofit to host

Gifted2Give event

Austin nonprofit A Spacious Place will host its annual Gifted2Give event from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday at Mary Lee Foundation, 1327 Lamar Square Drive.

Attendees can create holiday gifts from simple or recycled materials. Gift-making projects range in cost from 25 cents to $3 and include jewelry making, photo-booth cards, leather stamping, glass and ornament painting and henna tattoos. The event will feature food from Panera Bread, live holiday music and gift basket auctions.

For information: aspaciousplace.com.

NORTH AUSTIN

State lawmaker to honor

vets at retirement center

The Austin Retirement and Nursing Center, 6909 Burnet Lane, will host a Veterans Day event to honor residents and employees who have served in the military at 1 p.m. Monday.

State Rep. Gina Hinojosa will honor the 12 veteran’s at the nursing center, who will each be presented with an American flag. Refreshments will be served.

GEORGETOWN

Field of Honor runs

through Nov. 17 at park

The Rotary Club of Georgetown is hosting its annual Field of Honor in San Gabriel Park, at Chamber Way and East Morrow Street, in cooperation with the city.

The event features a field of around 2,000 U.S. flags each purchased to honor a veteran, active or reserve duty military individual or first responder.

Flags will be on display through Nov. 17.

For more information: georgetowntxfieldofhonor.org.

SAN MARCOS

Library to host workshop

on workforce development

The San Marcos Public Library, 625 E. Hopkins St., will host a workforce development workshop from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

Attendees will receive help using a computer to complete job searches and online applications, talk to a workshop development professional about transitioning careers, learn interviewing techniques and how to create a resume.

GEORGETOWN

Youth Fishing Derby

takes place Sunday

The Georgetown Parks and Recreation Department will host its annual Youth Fishing Derby from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Garey Park, 6450 RM 2243.

Admission into the derby is $3 per person, and spectators can watch at no charge. Garey Park admission fees will be waived during the event. There will be a limit of one fishing pole per person. Participation is open to children ages 12 and younger. All children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

For information and to register: parks.georgetown.org/fishing-derby.

EAST AUSTIN

Veterans Day service

features VA chaplain

Wesley United Methodist Church, 1164 San Bernard St., will host its fourth annual Veterans Day Service at 10 a.m. Sunday.

The year’s theme is “Call to Duty with Faith, Hope and Courage.” The guest speaker will be Chaplain Ernest A. Benson of the Central Texas Veterans Administration for the Austin/Temple area.

American-Statesman staff