The Bereaved Parents Support Group offers support through the holiday season by placing three lovely 7.5 feet Christmas trees inside Heartland Mall on Nov. 19 and will decorate them with the Hanging of the Ornaments at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19 in front of the army recruiter inside Heartland Mall. This is a come and go evening for each family to hang their loved ones ornament there in remembrance of them.

At 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8 they will gather around their trees to host The Annual Candlelight Memorial Service and Compassionate Friends Annual Wave of Light from 7 to 8 p.m. A comforting evening to honor all who have died with poems, and songs the lighting of the four candles along with reciting loved one’s names and lighting candles to remember them.

Those wishing to have an ornament added in honor of their child, sibling, or loved one, can text a picture with name, birth date and death date. These ornaments are provided free of charge by the Bereaved Parents Support Group. For information contact LaFreda Kilburn at 325- 998-1567.

These trees and ornaments to remain there throughout the holiday season until Dec. 26