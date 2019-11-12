1:15 p.m. update: Austin officials have activated cold weather shelter plans for Tuesday night as temperatures are expected to dip into the 20s.

Single men and women who need shelter should be at the Austin Resource Center for the Homeless by 5:15 p.m., city officials said.

Families that need shelter should be at the Salvation Army downtown, at 501 East Eighth Street, by 7 p.m.

If you’re looking for more information, call the shelter hot line at 512-305-4233.

The weather station at Camp Mabry recorded a temperature of 41 degrees around 1:10 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Cold weather shelters were activated Monday night, when temperatures reached a low of 33 degrees, according to the weather service.

Tuesday forecast for Austin: Remember during the summer when we complained about how hot it was? Well, we’d like to take it all back, because Tuesday’s biting cold weather has us wanting to stow away inside.

The day will kick off with freezing temperatures before rising to a high of 45 degrees —almost 30 degrees colder than normal, the National Weather Service said.

The chilly high is the result of a cold front that blew into Central Texas overnight Monday, causing temperatures to drop as light rain fell on the area.

A temperature of 31 degrees was recorded at the site of Camp Mabry at 6:25 a.m., according to the weather service. That’s colder than the inside of your refrigerator!

The threat of icy weather early Tuesday caused most school districts in the Austin area to delay class start times by two hours.

Meteorologists reported seeing light rain and sleet over southern Travis County, near the intersection of U.S. 183 and Texas 45, around 6:20 a.m. Snow was reported in West Austin around midnight but the weather service had only confirmed reports of freezing rain.

If you don’t like the cold, don’t abandon hope just yet— mostly sunny skies during the day could warm you up and maybe melt any ice left on your car overnight.

North winds blowing 10 to 20 mph could have gusts as high as 25 mph, forecasters said.

Skies will be mostly clear at night as temperatures drop to a low of 28 degrees.

Tuesday’s high and low temperatures are far below normal for Nov. 12 in Austin, according to climate data.

Usually on this day, the high at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport is 73 degrees and the low is 47 degrees. At Camp Mabry, the high is typically 73 degrees and the low is 52 degrees, according to climate data.

Temperatures will warm up a bit on Wednesday, according to the weather service’s extended forecast:

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a high near 50. Cloudy at night with a 50% chance of rain and a low around 38.

Thursday: Cloudy with a 50% chance of rain and a high near 53. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 37.

Friday: Sunny with a high near 61. Mostly clear at night with a low around 36.

Saturday: Sunny with a high near 63. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 43.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 65. Mostly cloudy at night with a low around 46.

Monday: Mostly sunny with a high near 69.