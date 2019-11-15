25 years ago:

WASHINGTON - Incoming House Majority Leader Dick Armey, R-Lewisville, said the Republican Party is making a constitutional amendment requiring a balanced budget by the year 2002 a priority in the new Congress.

50 years ago:

WASHINGTON - Violence, arrests and the hurling of tear gas at militant antiwar demonstrators suddenly shattered the massive but hitherto orderly peace protest Friday night.

75 years ago:

AUSTIN - The average person spends an aggregate of three years nursing colds during his lifetime, Dr. George W. Cox, Texas state health officer, said today in warning persons to avoid those with colds.

100 years ago:

Approximately seventy-five hundred cotton bales have been ginned in the county. About three thousand or more of these have been ginned in our city.