A man currently serving as Erath County’s pre-trial officer has announced his bid for constable of precinct 2.

Jonathan Walden, 29, told the E-T on Friday that he plans to run for the office formerly held by Lee Roy Gaitan. He will file with the Erath County Republican Party.

“This is something I have always wanted to do,” Walden said. “I have an interest in the political process and when this position came open in law enforcement, it made sense to seek out the opportunity.”

Walden grew up in McKinney and moved to Stephenville to attend Tarleton State University where he double majored in political science and criminal justice.

He worked for the Stephenville Police Department for six years before taking his current position with the county.

If elected, Walden said he plans to strengthen law enforcement presence in the school districts located in precinct 2.

“Outside of the constable’s obligations to issue subpoenas and serve as a bailiff, I plan to be at the schools in Dublin and Lingleville to let the kids know we care about them. With everything happening in the schools these days, I think that’s important to students and parents.”

Walden and his wife Elizabeth have been married for almost six years and are in the process of adopting a child.

“My campaign is going to focus on my education, my experience as a law enforcement officer and my dedication to integrity which I view as a vitally important part of law enforcement,” Walden said. “Trust between the community and law enforcement must be maintained to seek true justice.”

FILING GETS UNDERWAY

Candidates planning to run for office in the March 3 Texas primaries can now file for a place on the ballot with local party chairs Gil Parks (Erath County Republicans) and Joshua Wallace (Erath County Democrats) through Dec. 9.

Several elected officials are up for re-election next year including District Attorney Alan Nash, County Attorney Lisa Pence, Sheriff Matt Coates, commissioners Dee Stephens and Joe Brown, constable Jason Schipper and tax assessor-collector Jennifer Carey.

All say they plan to seek another term.

So far Kent Howell is the only candidate to announce his plan to challenge an incumbent and says he plans to file to run for sheriff.