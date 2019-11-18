Monday forecast for Austin: Happy Monday! The start of the work week will begin with lovely weather.

Skies will be sunny during the day as temperatures rise to a high near 73 degrees, the National Weather Service said.

Temperatures have returned close to normal after last week’s chill. The normal high temperature for Nov. 18 in Austin is 70 degrees with a low between 45 and 50 degrees, according to climate data.

Nighttime skies will be clear as temperatures dip to a low around 48 degrees, forecasters said.

Here’s a look at the rest of the week, according to the weather service’s extended forecast:

Tuesday: Sunny with a high near 78. Increasingly cloudy at night with a low around 59.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain after 7 a.m. and a high near 77. South winds blowing 5 to 15 mph could have 20 mph gusts. Mostly cloudy at night with a 20% chance of rain and a low around 64. South winds blowing 10 to 15 mph at night could have 20 mph gusts.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain, mostly after 7 a.m., and a high near 76. South winds will be blowing 10 to 15 mph. Mostly cloudy at night with a 50% chance of rain and a low around 57.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain and a high near 67. Mostly cloudy at night with a 60% chance of rain before 7 p.m. and a low around 46.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 62. Mostly clear at night with a low around 43.

Sunday: Sunny with a high near 64.