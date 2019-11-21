Kelly Harris, the former director of the Glen Rose Convention and Visitors Bureau, has been hired by Somervell County in a brand new, similar position.

The Commissioners Court voted to name Harris to fill the role of Somervell County tourist promotion and economic development director. Her duties officially began Oct. 1.

The retirement of Harris from the CVB position was announced in June. Kristen Gibson was named as the replacement as CVB director, and her duties began on Sept. 16.

Harris had served as CVB director for about 3-1/2 years, and had been employed by the city for eight years in all.

Somervell County Judge Danny Chambers indicated that Harris is a natural choice for the position, which had never previously existed in the county.

“She already had contacts around the state of Texas, and we felt like she is a good fit at this time with what we’re trying to do,” Chambers said. “They had tried in the past (to create the new position). It just never did work out.”

Harris said, “I’m excited about still being able to help the county and the community, and do what I do best, create relationships with people.”

Harris noted that one current priority is to help finalize several improvements at the popular county-owned Squaw Valley Golf Course.

“We’re trying to get things wrapped up at the golf course, and promoting golf,” Harris said, noting a new restaurant and 3,000 square-foot events center that have been added there.”

She said she will be booking events at the Expo Center, with the center’s director, Frank Abbott, as well as working to bring more bed and breakfast businesses to the county.

“I will be working closely with bed and breakfasts and Dinosaur World and Dinosaur Valley State Park,” she said, adding that she will be targeting more conventions and general events to stage their events here as well.

Harris also said that a new county magazine, designed to promote Somervell’s attractions, is also brewing. It will likely be published once a year, she said.

In addition, she said she will be working toward getting Somervell County designated by the state of Texas as a Texas Film Commission “Film Friendly” county.