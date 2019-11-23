“…FORGETTING THOSE THINGS WHICH ARE BEHIND, AND REACHING FORTH UNTO THOSE THINGS WHICH ARE AHEAD, I PRESS TOWARD THE MARK…” (PHILIPPIANS 3:13-14)

The only way any of us can press forward with our life is to discard the burden of guilt, by making peace with our past. Until it is done, we labor under the weight of it. If we do not deal with the past and discard it, by the forgiveness of God and forgiving ourselves, the guilt will continue to grow and hinder all forward movement.

Have you ever had to watch things, necessary and precious, slip away one-by-one, because you could no longer meet your responsibility to them? When life goes out on us, we do have a way to escape and experience restoration. Paul admonishes us to forget what is back in the past and press on to what is in front of tomorrow. Give in, let go, let God, and life will become a goal to look forward to, instead of a regret to look back upon…a lesson hard learned, but one of the treasures out of darkness that God will deposit into your heart and mind to guide you.