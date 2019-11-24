Before the Erwin singing group came into existence, their father Dennis Erwin had started his evangelistic career as a Baptist preacher in the north-central and eastern parts of the state of Texas. After some 43-plus years as a successful minister, Pastor Erwin has taught thousands of students, pastors and missionaries about the importance of winning souls to Christ. During his lifetime, he has served in over 1,500 revival meetings across the nation.

Pastor Erwin is very proud of the work he has done over the years as a servant of Jesus Christ, but his shining accomplishment in his life is not himself and his ministry – but rather his four children who compose the gospel singing and contemporary Christian group aptly called “The Erwins.”

Father Dennis Erwin is the patriarch of his musical family that features three brothers and one sister – Keith, age 26; Kody, age 25; Kris (their musical arranger and writer), age 23; and Katie, age 19.

These siblings started singing as soon as they were each able to talk. The group tours nationwide and generally books over 270 concert dates a year. They often appear with other popular gospel groups such as The Hoppers, The Perrys, and Ernie Haase and Signature Sound.

Keith says, “Singing is all we know and all we really want to do. It's our life and our joy to serve the Lord with the voices He has given us. We will gladly go through any door He chooses to open, no matter how big or small. We know the Lord doesn't need us, but He chooses to use us, and for that we are thankful.”

And it’s with that determination and focus that the Erwins are blazing new trails in gospel music, proving to their industry peers and fans alike, that the future of gospel music is, in fact, secure with a young, exciting group like the Erwins blasting on the scene.

The Erwins are often special music guests at their father’s camp meetings and revivals around the state and beyond. Their father preaches, and his grown kids provide the persuasive backdrop of gospel music as another way to draw people to Jesus Christ.

The three brothers and sister sometimes perform for small churches but find themselves often at mega-churches like First Baptist Church in downtown Dallas. In fact, father Dennis Erwin graduated from Criswell College, an off-shoot of FBC Dallas.

The talented group of musicians and singers performed in late September at the 2019 National Quartet Convention held in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. This is gospel music’s largest annual event.

In their early years, the smaller Erwin family lived in Lancaster, Texas, and then opted to move to a more rural location in Edgewood, a very small town near Canton, Texas. That is where their home base is now, but the two older brothers, Keith and Kody, are married. The two younger Erwins, Kris and Katie, still live at home with their parents – when they are in town – but most of the time they are traveling.

The brothers love to kid their father about him traveling with them, but they frequently tell their audiences how much it means to them as a family that he drives them to their destinations in their large tour bus, as he is their official bus driver.

Mrs. Erwin, their mother, has had some health issues recently, so she has been forced to stay behind at home to recuperate. In fact, Katie Erwin recently graduated from the 12th grade with the help of her mom, who home-schooled her because of their family’s constantly busy schedule.

If you would love to enjoy a heartwarming evening of good Christian music, then you should come to the Farley Street Baptist Church, located at 1116 Brown Street in Waxahachie, on Saturday, Dec. 1, at 6:00 p.m.

The Erwins like to mix in some “top 40” Christian songs in their performance, with a full dose of gospel music. In addition, they perform some special music acapella. In fact, a couple of years ago, they were honored to sing the National Anthem at a Tennessee Titan football game – showing off nothing but their beautiful harmonizing voices.

On Dec. 1, they will also be featuring several of their Christmas selections from their CD titled “What Christmas Really Means.” That means visitors can kick off the holiday season and get in the mood for the best time of the year — with The Erwins.

Admission is free, but there will be an opportunity to be a part of the love offering that will be taken up at the event. For more detailed information, please contact the offices of Farley Street Baptist Church at 972-937-4603, or find them online at http://www.farleystreet.com.