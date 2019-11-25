Erath County has become the latest in Texas to pass a resolution declaring itself as a Second Amendment sanctuary county.

Erath County commissioners voted unanimously on Monday to pass the resolution. County Judge Alfonso Campos said the resolution only confirms that the county intends to follow the Constitutional guidelines already in place nationwide.

“I think, for our part, we know we’re not writing any new laws, we’re just expressing support for the sheriff’s office — so that it’s clear that the sheriff’s office has our support,” Campos said following the meeting. “At this time, we’ve got the second amendment, and subsequent (court) rulings).”

Rulings in gun rights cases out of Chicago and Washington have “reiterated that the states control that,” Campos noted. “It’s in our Constitution and it has been addressed by the Supreme Court. We’re on good ground.

“As long as I’m county judge, we will look at the Constitution and the Supreme Court rulings, because they’re the law of the land.”

Hood County commissioners voted to make it a second amendment sanctuary county in early October. Parker County followed suit in late October. Wood County became one of the most recent other Texas counties to do so on Nov. 19.

“The issue is not the guns, the issue is the people operating the gun,” Wood County Sheriff Tom Castloo said, according to an article published online by OAN (One America News). “It’s the lack of sensibilities and what we want to do is, we want to make sure that there’s no knee-jerk reactions made to remove people from their guns.”

That OAN article states that, as of last week, 11 counties had voted to declare themselves as Second Amendment sanctuary counties. One other account shows 13 other counties, including Palo Pinto, plus two cities in Texas have passes similar resolutions.

Concern that some presidential candidates may want to either enforce mandatory government buybacks of firearms — or even push for outright confiscation — was cited as a key reason that nearby Hood County voted to approve a similar resolution in early October.

During one of the Democrat presidential primary debates, held in September, former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke responded to a question having to do with whether he would prioritize mandatory buybacks of assault-style weapons by saying, “Hell, yes, we’re going to take your AR-15, your AK-47.”