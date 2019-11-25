LAREDO – Strange how it happens some years, when the second round is infinitely more trouble-free than the first, but that is what Vela has observed so far in the football playoffs. The SaberCats blasted Eagle Pass out of the water, 45-21, here Friday to advance onward, and had it not been for three turnovers in the Red Zone, the 9-3 club might have hung 66 on the Eagles.

Other than that, few mistakes from a crisp Vela outfit that now prepares for a huge regional quarterfinal affair against unbeaten Brandeis Friday.

The victory over Eagle Pass (7-5) came courtesy of a career-high 341 passing yards from junior A.J. Sotelo and a defense that gave up some long gainers but clamped down after the break. The Sabes allowed 266 yards on seven Eagle breakouts, but for the measure of the game, the Laredo squad managed a paltry 37 yards on 41 snaps.

After a very dicey 7-point road win against Harlingen in bi-district, the Sabes more or less cruised against an easier opponent, asserting themselves for 10 early points and 17 in the first period. They never trailed, clicking off 478 total yards, blocked a punt that led to a score, and generally had their way with Eagle Pass at this stage for the second time in three seasons.

A new weapon emerged Friday, deft kickoffs from sophomore Chase Campbell, and the Eagles mishandled two of them right away, leading to excellent starting field position for Vela. On the first try of the night, EP was pinned deep by the kickoff and later punted to their own 38. Vela’s first play was a 37-yard pass from Sotelo to Justin Cantu (seven catches, 102 yards) whereupon soph P.J. Rivera – who rushed for 120 yards and broke the 1,000-yard mark for the year – banged in from the 1. When the Eagles mangled the Campbell kick to start at their own 1, the Vela defense forced a punt after a sack from junior Erik Arguello (he had a terrific area round showing) and went up 10-0 on a Justin Vega field goal.

After the Eagles came back to make it 10-7, the Sabes blocked a punt and scored to make it 17-7 with a short flip to Kevin Rojas (10 catches). When Jhonier Marin crunched in from the 1 at 9:22 of the second period it looked like a rout. But Eagle Pass managed another TD and Vela suffered a fumble at the enemy 1 and a late pick inside the 10, making it a game still heading into the half.

Vela made up for its blunders as the second half got going, driving 64 yards for a 31-14 lead on a 20-yard Rojas catch and then advanced to a 38-14 advantage when Sotelo (21 of 31 with three scores, 35 for the season) found soph Vega for a perfect 38-yard strike on the first play of the fourth. At that point, Eagle Pass had run all of six second-half plays, and the decision was in hand.

Along with Campbell’s boots and the punt block by Nilson Garcia, the Sabes got special team stardom from Ian Nova, who made three sharp tackles, and a leaping interception from junior Ivan Mendoza. Arguello was active with seven tackles plus a pass breakup and a couple of rushes on the EP quarterback.

The victory sent the Sabes on to the third round for the third consecutive season, tying the feat accomplished by Edinburg High from 1982-1984. Now they will have to get ready to rumble for real.

THE CHALLENGE AWAITS

Brandeis has been one the regional powers since its first playoff appearance out of Northside in 2009, going to the regional final four times, including last season when it lost to Westlake there. And Vela coach John Campbell can speak of the program with authority, as it was he who took the Broncos to that great success; he piloted Brandeis to the fourth round three times (2009, 2012, 2014) and North fans will recall facing his club in the AlamoDome for third round 2009.

Lifetime, Campbell has won 73 percent of his games, or 131 out of 178 to date, and now will lead his latest team – a stellar 31-5 in his three seasons – into battle with a perennial if newish juggernaut.

Brandeis captured District 28-6A with a perfect record and comes into the third round after wins against SA Johnson (42-38) and Schertz Clemens (35-21). The Broncs average 39.8 ppg and their defense has been stout, yielding just 14.5 per outing. Last season they defeated Brownsville Hanna at this stage, by 1, and are 3-0 in the postseason against Valley squads, having topped North in 2009 and Brownsville Rivera in 2014.

Sotelo passed the 5,000-yard mark in career yards and now has tossed 60 touchdowns against just 12 interceptions. The balance at the receiver position is exemplary as each of the big three, Cantu, Vega, and Rojas, has caught at least 10 touchdowns in 2019. Rojas leads the way with 66 grabs for 945 yards, with Cantu (53 for 963, six 100-yard games) and Vega (34 for 703, percolating again now after a slight dip in form midway through the slate) also having banner campaigns.

The key to this third-rounder will come as Vela attempts to establish the run (which it did well to begin the second half Friday) against a sturdy Bronco defense that is very hard to grind against. Tackle Ronnie Garza is back in action now but college signee Tyler Bailey has been out for many weeks, and is probably not going to play against Brandeis. Still, the rebuilt line has improved by the week, and is ready to face its toughest test yet.

Vela is one of four Valley teams remaining in the postseason with two others – Weslaco and Weslaco East – emerging from its own district, 31-6A. The final local combatant is Sharyland Pioneer, down in 5A.