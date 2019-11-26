Tuesday forecast for Austin: Just like a Thanksgiving plate, Central Texas will have a little bit of everything today— fog, rain, clouds, warm temperatures and cool temperatures.

We still have to wait until Thursday for that stuffing and green bean casserole, though!

Sprinkling rain will be possible between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. and patchy fog will last until 9 a.m., the National Weather Service said.

Skies will then be mostly cloudy during the day as temperatures rise to a high near 80 degrees, forecasters said. The normal high temperature for Nov. 26 in Austin is 68 degrees, according to climate data.

Tuesday’s high will at least be cooler than the record-breaking 87 degrees that was recorded in Austin on Monday.

Skies will stay mostly cloudy at night when temperatures are around 52 degrees, forecasters said.

Temperatures will start to cool down from the 80s on Wednesday, according to the weather service’s extended forecast:

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a high near 61, North-northeast winds will be blowing 10 to 15 mph. Cloudy at night with a 30% chance of rain, mostly after 1 a.m., and a low around 50.

Thanksgiving: Cloudy with a 50% chance of rain and a high near 68. Cloudy at night with a 50% chance of rain and a low around 62.

Friday: Cloudy with a 60% chance of rain and a high near 79. South winds blowing 5 to 15 mph through the evening could have 20 mph gusts. Mostly cloudy at night with a 60% chance of rain and a low around 64.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a 50% chance of rain and a high near 76. Mostly clear at night with a 40% chance of rain before 7 p.m. and a low around 47.

Sunday: Sunny with a high near 63. Clear at night with a low around 38.

Monday: Sunny with a high near 60.