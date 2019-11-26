Pep’s population of about 10 people is about to swell - even if it’s just for Thanksgiving.

The meal-time migration of more than 1,200 hungry bellies to the Hockley County community is an annual occurrence thanks to St. Philip Neri Catholic Church’s Thanksgiving Festival meal and activities set for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday.

"We’ve been doing this so long that we’ve developed a reputation," said Nancy Demel co-chair of the church’s cooking committee. "I think it’s the home-cooked food - the German sausage, the fresh-baked bread."

Church volunteers have been working all week to prepare for the 74th annual Thanksgiving Festival in the Parish Hall.

With a chance for precipitation in the forecast this Thanksgiving, organizers were busy Tuesday setting up a tent to keep people out of the rain and a bit warmer while they’re waiting in line, Demel said.

The event started shortly after the end of World War II in 1945 as a way for the community to celebrate the return of their service members returning from the war, according to an Avalanche-Journal story covering the event in 2015.

Since then, the meal has developed into the church’s biggest fundraiser, Demel said.

"This keeps our church going all year," she said, adding all are welcome to attend.

A menu of sausage, turkey, dressing and the trimmings will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for a cost of $12 per plate for adults, and $6 for children ages 6 and younger, according to information provided by the church.

Takeout plates also will be available for $12 until 2 p.m. on that day. For a large number of plates ordered in advance, call (806) 786-1572. General information is available by calling (806) 933-4355.

German and breakfast sausage will be for sale in the Parish Hall from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

The church’s country store will offer baked goods, crafts, sauerkraut, homemade bread, and festival T-shirts. Children’s activities include a fish pond and grab bags containing surprises.

A raffle drawing for a $1,000 gift card, an iPad, a Grizzly 15 cooler and Brighton jewelry will also be held at the festival. Tickets are available for a donation of $5 for one, or five tickets for $20.

Proceeds will be used for the church.

Pep is located in northwestern Hockley County on FM 303.