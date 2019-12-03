25 years ago:

WASHINGTON - While it remains “unacceptably high,” serious crime in the first six months of 1994 fell by 3 percent nationally from the same period last year, the FBI said Saturday.

50 years ago:

LOS ANGELES - The father of actress Sharon Tate says he resigned as an Army Intelligence lieutenant colonel and masqueraded as a hippie in a four-month search for his daughter’s killers.

75 years ago:

An armed robber in western attire took several hundred dollars Saturday night from an employee of the Palace theater in Spur, Lubbock police radio station KGZW was informed early today by Dickens County Sheriff Fred Christopher.

100 years ago:

Retails and financial conditions in the Plains country with Lubbock as a distributing and commercial center are better than ever before in the history of the Great Southwest. Bountiful crops and general prosperity are responsible for these conditions which are rapidly placing the Plains county in the limelight of the commercial world.