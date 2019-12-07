MARRIAGE LICENSES
Potter County
• Derrick Carl Neusch, Mariah Cheye Jennings-Harper
• Samuel Paul Tyrcha, Destiny Brooke Powell
• Ruben Alejandro Duran Gonzalez, Diana Miguel Marquez
• Rick Dale Jones, Dana Dominic Thompson
• James Ashton Canida, Amy Renee Cunningham
• Javier H. Alvarado, Leticia Bolanos
• James Taylor Patterson, Esmeralda Lucero Law
• Michael Tyler King, Lindsay Renee Triplitt
• Gabriel Alberto Martinez, Ana K. Arroyo Cueto
• Joshua Cain Rudd, Roxana Jo Hill
• Jason Daniel Conley, Shelby Jewel Lester
• Steven Douglas Olguin, Jessica Ann McGowen
• Jaden Michael Underwood, Zoe Ann Lewis
• Robert Wesley Townsend, Misty McKell Lusk
• Fabian Armando Lopez, Linda Enriquez Garcia
• Maria Delores Hernandez, Maria Elizabeth Zubia
• Horace Donald, Frankie Denise Johnson
• Stephen Sean Aguirre, Taylor Dawn Dwyer
• Michael Anthony Valdez, Sara Annay Kinzy
• Edward Jason Rowell, Rhonda Warren Vaughan
• Landen Gage Brake, Victoria Priesley Theiss
Randall County
• Hadley Tripp Perkins, Jessica Linn Dougherty
• Douglas Ray Hathcock, Christina Joy Winter
• Gwendolyn Reneay Richardson, Robert Alan Palmer
• Josselyn Mabel Egbert, Bryce Reed Jarvis
• Phillip Clyde Mitchell, Rosaelia Cervantez Rodriguez
• Benjamin Harvey Anderson, Nora Mary Redway
DIVORCES
Potter County
• Emilo Montano, Patricia Montano
• Leslie Yvonne Ponce, Florenco Armando Ponce
• Dolores Medrano, Juan Gerardo Garcia Reyes
• Marsha Elaine Sanders, Thomas Joseph Sanders
• Carmello Pina, Lidia Pina
• Adam Jay Lamberth, Kylie Lamberth
Randall County
• Shane Stotts, Megan Stotts
• Kendall Stewart, Shanda Stewart
• Mario Murray, Marsha Murray
• Amanda Norris, Michael Norris
• Sara Umbaugh, Kayla Umbaugh
• Nicole Richey, Ryan Richey
• Anibal Monarrez, Brianna Gallegos
• Juan Martinez, Paige Martinez
• John Dodson, Mackenzie Dodson
• Melissa Denton, Eric Denton
• Kristen McMullin, Josiah McMullin