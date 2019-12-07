Tarleton State University will confer more than 1,000 diplomas at fall commencement ceremonies Dec. 13-14 at Wisdom Gym.

Tarleton President Dr. James Hurley will preside over five ceremonies, beginning at 1 p.m. Friday. Tarleton will award 850 undergraduate degrees and 190 graduate degrees, including five doctorates.

Dates and times for commencement ceremonies:

Friday, Dec. 13

1 p.m.

•College of Health Sciences and Human Services •College of Business Administration (Accounting, Finance and Economics) •College of Science and Technology 4 p.m.

•College of Business Administration (Management and Marketing and CIS) 7 p.m.

•College of Graduate Studies Saturday, Dec. 14

10 a.m.

•College of Liberal and Fine Arts •College of Education (Kinesiology) 1 p.m.

•College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences •College of Education (Curriculum and Instruction and Psychology) For more information, or to watch a live stream video of commencement ceremonies, go to www.tarleton.edu/graduation. A link for the live stream will be posted prior to the event.