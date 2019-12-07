A teenage girl was seriously injured following a rollover wreck in Central Austin late Friday, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

First responders responded at 11:09 p.m. to the 1300 block of Romeria Drive, according to medics.

Two additional ambulances responded to the crash after four people were found injured, they said.

The teenager was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries and a man in his 20s was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The two others involved in the crash refused to be taken to the hospital, medics said.

