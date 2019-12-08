Linda Trimmer Lyon of Waxahachie, Texas, went home to Jesus on November 2, 2019, at the age of 62.

Linda was born on July 8, 1957, to Donald and Martha Trimmer in Mount Prospect, Illinois. She met and married her loving husband, Jeffrey Lyon, in July of 1979. They were married for 32 years and had three sons.

Linda is survived by her father Don of Mansfield, her sisters Carolyn Trimmer and Ellen Burchfield and their husbands, her sons, Barrett and wife Gena, Baylor and wife Candice, Bryton and wife Rachel, and her grandchildren, Trenton, Liana, Kannon, Braysen, Braxton, and Luke.

She is preceded in death by her mom, Martha Trimmer.

A celebration of life will be held Friday, December 13, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at the Venue at the Avenue Church, 1761 US HWY 77, Waxahachie, TX 75165.











