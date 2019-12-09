Austin City Council Member Delia Garza made it official Monday and filed paperwork to run for county attorney in Travis County, ending months of speculation that she would attempt the unconventional shift from crafting municipal policies to prosecuting misdemeanor crimes.

Garza, who is Austin’s mayor pro tem and is the first Latina to serve on the council, made the announcement on the last day to file for the Democratic primary, becoming the fourth candidate to line up for the position that will open when longtime county attorney David Escamilla retires.

Her announcement was met with disdain from former Travis County Judge Bill Aleshire, who addressed a three-page letter to Garza that he also circulated to media outlets saying she’s unqualified due to her short legal experience.

"If you get elected, you would be — demonstrably — the least qualified county attorney in Travis County’s history," Aleshire wrote. "Your ability to lead that law office would be suspect from day one."

Aleshire, an open-government lawyer, also raised concern that Garza might accept contributions in her bid for county attorney from special interest groups that want favors from her as a city council member. Garza will remain on the council until her term expires in 2021.

Aleshire called for Garza to resign from her council seat or adhere to the city’s campaign finance rules, which cap an individual’s donation to a race at $400.

Garza, who has represented District 2 in Southeast Austin since joining the council in 2015, said on Monday she couldn’t comment because she was in a meeting about the city’s new land development code.

Her Austin City Council peer, Greg Casar, rejected Aleshire’s criticism, noting that the campaign finance laws that Garza has adhered to on the council are stricter than those that controlled Aleshire when he was county judge. In defending Garza’s qualifications for the position, Casar cited several criminal justice reform initiatives that Garza has championed as proof that she’s ready.

"There isn’t another candidate in the race that can prove their record better than Delia," said Casar, who co-chaired a campaign that launched last summer to draft Garza for the position. "Folks can say she’s unqualified, but we hear that all the time when people don’t want young, qualified progressives to win a race."

The county attorney in Travis County oversees a powerful law office that handles the prosecution of misdemeanor offenses, like most drunken driving arrests. It also represents county officials against civil litigation. The $180,944 annual salary that Escamilla pulls in would be a significant bump in salary for Garza, who makes about $76,000 as a city council member.

Though lacking the decades of legal experience that past county attorneys have carried into the office, Garza, whose professional legal background is limited to a three-year stint with the Texas Attorney General’s office earlier this decade, has built up enough name recognition through her work on the council to make her a strong contender in the race.

According to her supporters, a recent survey they conducted showed Garza is the heavy favorite. Of 502 registered voters surveyed, 34% said they’d likely vote for Garza, while 10% preferred former County Court-at-Law Judge Mike Denton. Forty-eight percent of the voters who were polled said they were undecided. Another 7% picked Assistant County Attorney Laurie Eiserloh as their favorite candidate. One percent chose defense attorney Dominic Selvera.

Garza announced last month she would not run for reelection. David Chincanchan, the chief of staff for Council Member Pio Renteria, said he will enter the race to replace Garza in the November election. Vanessa Fuentes, who serves as secretary for the Greater Austin Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, has also expressed interest in the seat.