3:30 p.m. update: Temperatures in Austin hit 81 on Monday afternoon, matching a daily heat record set in 2008, according to the National Weather Service.

Dec. 9 has an average high of 64, weather service climate data show, so Monday’s reading is 17 degrees above normal. This date has been this hot in Austin only two other times: in 2008 and in 1923. Temperatures peaked at 80 degrees in 2012 and 2007.

Meanwhile, a cold front expected late Monday into early Tuesday is expected to plunge temperatures to near freezing within 24 hours. Tuesday’s high temperature is only expected to hit 46 degrees, which would be 18 degrees colder than normal, according to the National Weather Service.

Although the overnight low of 33 on Tuesday will be just above freezing, gusty winds that could reach 20 mph will make it feel even colder.

Monday forecast for Austin: Austin, gear up for an unusually warm December day, with a high of 81 degrees Monday, ahead of a cold front that will blow in overnight. If the projected high temperature hold up, it would match the daily record set in 2008, according to National Weather Service data.

Meanwhile, those headed to work in the morning in Hays and Caldwell counties can expect some patchy fog during their commute. The National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory for the area until 10 a.m.

As the day progresses, some sunshine will peek through the clouds, forecasters say, as temperatures ramp up and southwesterly winds become easterly by afternoon.

At night, meteorologists have put rain chances at 70%, with the greatest chances after midnight, as overnight lows drop to around 42 degrees.

Winds will pick up, with some gusts as high as 25 mph, forecasters said.

The rain will continue Tuesday morning, when the weather service has put chances at 90% until about noon.

The daily high temperature on Tuesday will be a frigid 46 degrees, a more than 30-degree drop from Monday.

Here is a look at the week ahead:

Tuesday: 90% chance of showers, likely before noon, with gusty winds and a high of 46 and low around 33 at night.

Wednesday: Sunny with a high of 56 and low around 34 at night with clear skies.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with a high of 58 and low around 39 at night.

Friday: Sunny with a high of 65 and low around 44 at night.