The city teams took some lumps last week as the tournament season kept on chugging, but playing away from home against quality squads will probably pay a degree of dividends some time down the road.

North went up to San Antonio for the South San Tourney and dropped three games, winning the last, 76-74 over Eagle Pass, while EHS saw a three-game streak end after a 23-point loss to Judson. Both teams are 7-6 in the early going. Vela was at the tough Tourney of Champs at Los Fresnos, suffering a narrow defeat to the host Falcons by 2. The Sabes (4-9) concluded the weekend with another thriller, going down by one against Harlingen.

Econ was also across the Valley, at Hidalgo, and rebounded from a pair of first-day losses to claim a pair of triumphs the next day, Friday. One of the losses came by a single digit against Rio Hondo, a classy lower-league club, and the other was by six against a Donna team that has started the season looking pretty salty.

This week, the Jags (5-4) host La Joya Tuesday while Vela is back in action at home versus United South of Laredo. The Bobcats have Hanna at home while North plays Los Fresnos. For Econ, sophomore Ray de Leon has started well with a 14.0 average per game, including three 20-plus efforts, while classmate M.J. Barrientos is at 10.3 ppg, and knocked in six threes in the Rio Hondo setback.

On the girls’ side, both Vela and Econ competed in the annual Tommie Wiseman Classic at La Feria, and the Lady SaberCats had the better showing, obliterating Rivera 84-18 and topping Sharyland by 11; this after a first-day defeat in overtime against Rio Hondo. Earlier in the week, Vela had secured a nice upset win over Los Fresnos, 47-41. Econ meanwhile suffered three losses at La Feria, to the host Lionettes, private entry Brownsville Jubilee, and Zapata.

EHS rose to 17-2 with a creditable performance at the Northeast ISD Tourney in San Antonio, beating Round Rock, SA East Central, and SA MacArthur, dropping one to SA Harlan, by four in OT. Junior A’nnika Saenz blasted for a career-high 32 points against Harlan, a new school in the Alamo City.

This week the Lady Bobcats are at Harlingen South Tuesday and then have a home challenge Friday against Los Fresnos. Vela plays Brownsville Vets Tuesday while the Lady Jags are at P-SJ-A. On Friday, Econ works at home against P-SJ-A Southwest, with district play around the corner starting Dec. 17.