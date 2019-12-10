A longtime Erath County resident is coming out of retirement to run for commissioner of precinct 1, a position currently held by Dee Stephens.

Terry Truss, 69, filed for a place on the Republican Party primary ballot on Monday.

He said he has enjoyed a year of retirement, but is ready to get back to work.

“I have worked harder since retiring than when I was working,” Truss told the E-T on Tuesday. “I have never been able to sit still for long.”

Truss moved to Erath County in 1969 to attend Tarleton State College, where he met his wife Judy.

The couple owned and operated Machinery Services for about 12 years before Truss went to work for Erath County where he was responsible for repairing machinery.

After retiring from the county last year, Truss has now set his sights on becoming commissioner.

“The county is progressing quickly with more and more people coming in, and I just don’t think county government is keeping up with it,” he said. “I think Dee (Stephens) is a good guy, but he is going down one path and I plan to go down another.”

If elected, Truss said he plans to bring “continuity to road services.”

“There is a good bit of redundancy in that area with the same old thing being done over and over,” he said. “People say the county can’t be run like a business, but I believe it should.”