Two winners have been selected for the 4th Annual Brownwood ISD (BISD) Holiday Card Contest. This year, one design from elementary and one from secondary was selected as winners of the contest. Coggin Intermediate School fourth-grade student, Braylon Chairez and Brownwood High School (BHS) Junior, Jenica Villalpando submitted the winning entries that will be used for the official BISD card.

BISD Superintendent, Dr. Joe Young instituted the contest in 2016 to highlight the talent of BISD students, while creatively sending out holiday wishes from BISD personnel.

Each year, BISD students are encouraged to enter the contest by producing an original piece of art. Each campus then has the opportunity to submit five designs as finalists to be considered in the voting process. BISD administrators, the Board of Trustees, as well as the District’s Leadership and Learning committee members all cast votes for the winning designs.