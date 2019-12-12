Sherman Police

Possession —On Dec. 10, Sherman Police were dispatched to the 1200 block of West Taylor Street in reference to a suspicious person call. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the male subject of the complaint, who was behaving erratically. The man consented to a search of his person and officers recovered a bottle cap containing a crystal-like substance. Officers field-tested the substance, which resulted positive for methamphetamine. The man was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and booked into the Grayson County Jail.

Theft of building materials —A complainant contacted Sherman Police on Dec. 9 to report that unknown suspects had entered a property in the 1100 block of South Montgomery and stole property. The theft is believed to have occurred between Nov. 30-Dec. 5. A report was filed for theft of materials under $20,000.

Reckless damage — An officer responded to the 3500 block of Town Center Drive on Dec. 10 in reference to a damaged vehicle. The officer arrived on scene and learned that a parked, commercial vehicle sustained extensive damage on one side. A report was filed for reckless damage.

Possession of marijuana —Sherman Police conducted a traffic stop against a driver on Dec 10. in the 1700 block of Texoma Parkway. Officers established probable cause during the stop and a search of the vehicle yielded less than two ounces of marijuana. The driver was arrested for possession and booked into the Grayson County Jail.

Forgery — On Dec. 10, a complainant made contact with Sherman Police regarding an unauthorized transaction on his checking account. The complainant could not name a suspect but officers learned the transaction was made on Nov. 24 at a business in the 400 block of West Pecan Street. A report for forgery of a financial instrument was generated.

Forgery — Officers were contacted on Dec. 10 by a male complainant who wished to report multiple stolen checks. The checks were stolen from an individual living in the 2300 block of West Taylor Street between Dec. 6-8. A report for forgery of a financial instrument was filed.

Possession — On Dec. 10, Sherman Police stopped the driver of an SUV for traffic violations near the 600 block of South Maxey Street. The driver was found to have an active warrant and was in possession of less than four ounces of marijuana and at least three grams of two different controlled substances. The driver was arrested for the existing warrant and on three charges of possession.