KINGSVILLE — About 625 graduates crossed the stage to receive their degrees during two commencement ceremonies held at the Steinke Physical Education Center at Texas A&M University-Kingsville on Friday, Dec. 13.

At the 10:30 a.m. ceremony, graduates from the Dick and Mary Lewis Kleberg College of Agriculture and Natural Resources; the College of Business Administration and the Frank H. Dotterweich College of Engineering received their degrees

At the 2 p.m. ceremony, graduates from the College of Arts and Sciences and the College of Education and Human Performance crossed the stage.

Students receiving their master’s and doctoral degrees were recognized within their academic colleges.

During the commencement ceremonies, Ruben A. Martinez Jr., Student Government Association president, presented the Distinguished Student Awards. Debbie Winslow, president of the Javelina Alumni Association, officially inducted the new graduates into the Javelina Alumni Association.

At the 2 p.m. ceremony, LTC Victor Diaz, professor of military science, presented Nathaniel Wyatt Estes, as he was commissioned a Second Lieutenant in the United States Army.

Two graduating students provided the keynote speech at each of the ceremonies. Itohan Cathrine Agbonkina was the keynote speaker at 10:30 a.m. and Theresa M. Molina presented at the 2 p.m. ceremony.

Agua Dulce

Master of Science

Megan E. Haigood

Alice

Bachelor of Arts

Briana Gonzalez Garza

Gabrielle Guerra

Bachelor of Business Administration

Alyssa M. Garza

Ariana Guerra

Thomas Michael Martinez II

Roel A. Morin

Liana Rae Vasquez

Bachelor of Science

Garrett Ryan Frank

Avana Lee Gamez

Lorena Lynn Garcia

Daniela Garza

Daniel A. Gonzalez

Adrianna Rose Herrera

Celeste Yzette Lopez

Tiffany Renee Ramon

Francis Thomas

Bachelor of Science in Agriculture

Savanna Nicole Gonzalez

Master of Arts

Sergio Daniel Garcia

Master of Education

Marisol Hinojosa-Barrera

Master of Science

Megan A. Flores

Rebecca Blair Wymore

Benavides

Bachelor of Arts

Kassandra Renee Escontrias

Concepcion

Bachelor of Science

Sabrina L. Cavazos

Jaime Abel Rodriguez

Corpus Christi

Bachelor of Arts

Rolando Andres Castillo

Ryan Andrew Fleming

Christopher Elijah Garcia

Hector Andres Landin

Bachelor of Business Administration

Jesus Cesar Caballero

Christopher Kyle Hasson

Isaiah Ray Lybarger

Dohnovan Rene Montalvo

Bachelor of Science

Dominic Daniel Arriola

Jasmine Danielle Estelle

Alexis Ariana Hernandez

Kamara Lyn Hubble

Shelby Lynne Metoyer

Marina Krystalle Munoz

Marco Antonio Rivas Villalobos

Angelica Nicole Tamez

Marcus A. Williams

Joshua Jacob Wilson

Schlaine N. Wynn

Bachelor of Science in Agriculture

Megan Michel Granger

Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering

Victor Rico Manzano

Michael David Reyes

Bachelor of Science in Computer Science

Jonathan T. Ross Silva

Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering

Francisco Manuel Gaona

Jason Calbo Phillips

Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering

John Donald Holiday

Hunter James Peltier

Joshua James Saldivar

Master of Education

Michelle Lynn Leal

Daiya A. Lemon

Marisol Z. Perez

Master of Science

Charmin Tuttle Bryan

Rebecca Gabriella Cavazos

Scott C. Dewitt

Yvonne Dives-Gomez

Hector Lopez

Joseph Dee Mcguire

Victor Eduardo Murillo

Stephanie Nicole Peace

Renhua Zheng

Freer

Bachelor of Arts

Autumn Nicole Flores

Darrien Kelly Salinas

Kingsville

Bachelor of Arts

Celeste Calvillo

Roxann Campos

Francheska Marie Garcia

Aaron A. Gerragauch

Angelina Marie Goff

Brittany N. Gonzalez

Valentine Lara

Rosa Helena Martinez

Rolando Omar Molina

Jazmin Renae Montalvo

Lillian Rebecca Morris

Darlene D. Vela

Joseph Alexander Villanueva

Bachelor of Business Administration

Mahbub Alqarni

Krystal Jaselle Cepeda

Jimmar Deontai Davis

Thomas Cade Dyal

Justin Matthew Goff

Caleb John Hanks

Lexi Marie Hernandez

Rafael Rene Hinojosa

Rhonda Diane Jefferson

Maxwell Ian Killion

Isabel G. Meza

Shavon Vontrey Pennie

Julie Alexandria Quintanilla

Julia Rauer

Bachelor of Fine Arts

Jo Oscar Benavides

Christopher Elliot Cooke

Cody Dillon Mccullough

Bachelor of Music

Elisa Marae Perales

Mark Anthony Saldivar

Bachelor of Science

Marcialo Arredondo

Jasmine K. Burnam

Leonardo Castillo

Clarisa Erica Chapa

Martin Chavez

Alyssa Rose Flores

Bianca Louise Garcia

Samantha Hayley Gonzalez

Charles Obrien Greaves

Adriane Dawn Hanway

Morgan Renee Hernandez

Israel Luna

Sirina A. Martinez

Anthony Enoel Mendoza

Joe Anthony Morales-Trevino

Angela Magdelena Moreno

Elizabeth Ann Nimmons

Heather Marie Salazar

Israel Villarreal

James Matthew Villegas

Ryan Whitehead

Bachelor of Science in Agriculture

Vanessa B. Falcon

Natalie Annette Luna

Kelsey Jordan Richerson

Horacio Erasmo Rodriguez

Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering

Zainab Sadeq Alherz

Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering

Luke A. Bernal

Bachelor of Science in Environmental Engineering

Miranda Nicole De La Garza

Francisco Haces-Garcia

Ricardo Javier Torres

Bachelor of Science in Human Sciences

Priscilla Michelle Briseno

Mariza Saucier

Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering

Fahad Alnoumas

Abdulrahman Sabah Alshammari

Christopher Anthony King

Bachelor of Science in Natural Gas Engineering

Itohan Cathrine Agbonkina

Doctor of Education

Aleyda Jeanette Cantu-Lee

Farrokh Farrokhzad

Doctor of Philosophy

Tunde Olukunmi Aderinto

Anthony David Falk

Mohammad Mehdi Kabir Najafi

Master of Arts

Elizabeth A. Morales

Master of Business Administration

Elsie Chapa-Arias

Silvia Gishel Medrano

Zachary Prentiss Morgan

Jennifer Ann Rivas

Sydney P. Wharton

Master of Science

Damilola Opeyemi Ajeigbe

Shelby Brianne Carter

Melynda Nicole Chavez

Namuene Monono Ikome Ebai

Kelvin Osamede Evbarunegbe

Richard Erhunomase Igbinoba

Hugo Daniel Martinez

Christian Oluwabunmi Ogundipe

Ankit Nayan Panchotiya

Tiffany Lynn Pope

Stephen Michael Salinas

Anirban Sarkar

Victor A. Villarreal

Chase H. Walther

Lisa Diane Zoromski

Orange Grove

Bachelor of Business Administration

Jack Dylan Cissna

Bachelor of Fine Arts

Sara J. Ruiz

Bachelor of Science in Agriculture

David Scott Gebert

Premont

Bachelor of Business Administration

Mario Alfonso Chavera

Samantha Nicole LaRue

Bachelor of Fine Arts

Ashley Nicollette Garcia

Bachelor of Science in Agriculture

Matthew Dante Garcia

Bachelor of Science in Human Sciences

Kelly Frances Morante

Robstown

Bachelor of Science

Melissa A. Davenport

Lisa Renee De Leon

Mark Anthony Hernandez

Patricia Maria Herrera

Ruben Rene Ramirez

Master of Science

Alejandra Del Angel

San Diego

Master of Education

Lyza R. Hughes

Sandia

Bachelor of Science in Agriculture

Fabian Vargas

Master of Business Administration

Bailey Darrell Skinner

Bradley Daniel Skinner