KINGSVILLE — About 625 graduates crossed the stage to receive their degrees during two commencement ceremonies held at the Steinke Physical Education Center at Texas A&M University-Kingsville on Friday, Dec. 13.
At the 10:30 a.m. ceremony, graduates from the Dick and Mary Lewis Kleberg College of Agriculture and Natural Resources; the College of Business Administration and the Frank H. Dotterweich College of Engineering received their degrees
At the 2 p.m. ceremony, graduates from the College of Arts and Sciences and the College of Education and Human Performance crossed the stage.
Students receiving their master’s and doctoral degrees were recognized within their academic colleges.
During the commencement ceremonies, Ruben A. Martinez Jr., Student Government Association president, presented the Distinguished Student Awards. Debbie Winslow, president of the Javelina Alumni Association, officially inducted the new graduates into the Javelina Alumni Association.
At the 2 p.m. ceremony, LTC Victor Diaz, professor of military science, presented Nathaniel Wyatt Estes, as he was commissioned a Second Lieutenant in the United States Army.
Two graduating students provided the keynote speech at each of the ceremonies. Itohan Cathrine Agbonkina was the keynote speaker at 10:30 a.m. and Theresa M. Molina presented at the 2 p.m. ceremony.
Agua Dulce
Master of Science
Megan E. Haigood
Alice
Bachelor of Arts
Briana Gonzalez Garza
Gabrielle Guerra
Bachelor of Business Administration
Alyssa M. Garza
Ariana Guerra
Thomas Michael Martinez II
Roel A. Morin
Liana Rae Vasquez
Bachelor of Science
Garrett Ryan Frank
Avana Lee Gamez
Lorena Lynn Garcia
Daniela Garza
Daniel A. Gonzalez
Adrianna Rose Herrera
Celeste Yzette Lopez
Tiffany Renee Ramon
Francis Thomas
Bachelor of Science in Agriculture
Savanna Nicole Gonzalez
Master of Arts
Sergio Daniel Garcia
Master of Education
Marisol Hinojosa-Barrera
Master of Science
Megan A. Flores
Rebecca Blair Wymore
Benavides
Bachelor of Arts
Kassandra Renee Escontrias
Concepcion
Bachelor of Science
Sabrina L. Cavazos
Jaime Abel Rodriguez
Corpus Christi
Bachelor of Arts
Rolando Andres Castillo
Ryan Andrew Fleming
Christopher Elijah Garcia
Hector Andres Landin
Bachelor of Business Administration
Jesus Cesar Caballero
Christopher Kyle Hasson
Isaiah Ray Lybarger
Dohnovan Rene Montalvo
Bachelor of Science
Dominic Daniel Arriola
Jasmine Danielle Estelle
Alexis Ariana Hernandez
Kamara Lyn Hubble
Shelby Lynne Metoyer
Marina Krystalle Munoz
Marco Antonio Rivas Villalobos
Angelica Nicole Tamez
Marcus A. Williams
Joshua Jacob Wilson
Schlaine N. Wynn
Bachelor of Science in Agriculture
Megan Michel Granger
Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering
Victor Rico Manzano
Michael David Reyes
Bachelor of Science in Computer Science
Jonathan T. Ross Silva
Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering
Francisco Manuel Gaona
Jason Calbo Phillips
Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering
John Donald Holiday
Hunter James Peltier
Joshua James Saldivar
Master of Education
Michelle Lynn Leal
Daiya A. Lemon
Marisol Z. Perez
Master of Science
Charmin Tuttle Bryan
Rebecca Gabriella Cavazos
Scott C. Dewitt
Yvonne Dives-Gomez
Hector Lopez
Joseph Dee Mcguire
Victor Eduardo Murillo
Stephanie Nicole Peace
Renhua Zheng
Freer
Bachelor of Arts
Autumn Nicole Flores
Darrien Kelly Salinas
Kingsville
Bachelor of Arts
Celeste Calvillo
Roxann Campos
Francheska Marie Garcia
Aaron A. Gerragauch
Angelina Marie Goff
Brittany N. Gonzalez
Valentine Lara
Rosa Helena Martinez
Rolando Omar Molina
Jazmin Renae Montalvo
Lillian Rebecca Morris
Darlene D. Vela
Joseph Alexander Villanueva
Bachelor of Business Administration
Mahbub Alqarni
Krystal Jaselle Cepeda
Jimmar Deontai Davis
Thomas Cade Dyal
Justin Matthew Goff
Caleb John Hanks
Lexi Marie Hernandez
Rafael Rene Hinojosa
Rhonda Diane Jefferson
Maxwell Ian Killion
Isabel G. Meza
Shavon Vontrey Pennie
Julie Alexandria Quintanilla
Julia Rauer
Bachelor of Fine Arts
Jo Oscar Benavides
Christopher Elliot Cooke
Cody Dillon Mccullough
Bachelor of Music
Elisa Marae Perales
Mark Anthony Saldivar
Bachelor of Science
Marcialo Arredondo
Jasmine K. Burnam
Leonardo Castillo
Clarisa Erica Chapa
Martin Chavez
Alyssa Rose Flores
Bianca Louise Garcia
Samantha Hayley Gonzalez
Charles Obrien Greaves
Adriane Dawn Hanway
Morgan Renee Hernandez
Israel Luna
Sirina A. Martinez
Anthony Enoel Mendoza
Joe Anthony Morales-Trevino
Angela Magdelena Moreno
Elizabeth Ann Nimmons
Heather Marie Salazar
Israel Villarreal
James Matthew Villegas
Ryan Whitehead
Bachelor of Science in Agriculture
Vanessa B. Falcon
Natalie Annette Luna
Kelsey Jordan Richerson
Horacio Erasmo Rodriguez
Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering
Zainab Sadeq Alherz
Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering
Luke A. Bernal
Bachelor of Science in Environmental Engineering
Miranda Nicole De La Garza
Francisco Haces-Garcia
Ricardo Javier Torres
Bachelor of Science in Human Sciences
Priscilla Michelle Briseno
Mariza Saucier
Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering
Fahad Alnoumas
Abdulrahman Sabah Alshammari
Christopher Anthony King
Bachelor of Science in Natural Gas Engineering
Itohan Cathrine Agbonkina
Doctor of Education
Aleyda Jeanette Cantu-Lee
Farrokh Farrokhzad
Doctor of Philosophy
Tunde Olukunmi Aderinto
Anthony David Falk
Mohammad Mehdi Kabir Najafi
Master of Arts
Elizabeth A. Morales
Master of Business Administration
Elsie Chapa-Arias
Silvia Gishel Medrano
Zachary Prentiss Morgan
Jennifer Ann Rivas
Sydney P. Wharton
Master of Science
Damilola Opeyemi Ajeigbe
Shelby Brianne Carter
Melynda Nicole Chavez
Namuene Monono Ikome Ebai
Kelvin Osamede Evbarunegbe
Richard Erhunomase Igbinoba
Hugo Daniel Martinez
Christian Oluwabunmi Ogundipe
Ankit Nayan Panchotiya
Tiffany Lynn Pope
Stephen Michael Salinas
Anirban Sarkar
Victor A. Villarreal
Chase H. Walther
Lisa Diane Zoromski
Orange Grove
Bachelor of Business Administration
Jack Dylan Cissna
Bachelor of Fine Arts
Sara J. Ruiz
Bachelor of Science in Agriculture
David Scott Gebert
Premont
Bachelor of Business Administration
Mario Alfonso Chavera
Samantha Nicole LaRue
Bachelor of Fine Arts
Ashley Nicollette Garcia
Bachelor of Science in Agriculture
Matthew Dante Garcia
Bachelor of Science in Human Sciences
Kelly Frances Morante
Robstown
Bachelor of Science
Melissa A. Davenport
Lisa Renee De Leon
Mark Anthony Hernandez
Patricia Maria Herrera
Ruben Rene Ramirez
Master of Science
Alejandra Del Angel
San Diego
Master of Education
Lyza R. Hughes
Sandia
Bachelor of Science in Agriculture
Fabian Vargas
Master of Business Administration
Bailey Darrell Skinner
Bradley Daniel Skinner