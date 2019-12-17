The Erath County Humane Society posted a message to Facebook last week asking for donations of puppy food and received an overwhelming number of responses.

ECHS executive director Serena Wright told the E-T she went to Pet Supplies Plus to pick up some dog food Thursday and ended up picking up eight to 10 bags.

On Friday, there was a woman who purchased three bags of dog food for the shelter and Three Way Elementary donated puppy food.

“I’ve got lots of responses since I've put it on Facebook,” she said. “I think we’re going to be okay because once people see that, it just spreads, but it’s been good the last couple of days. That’s all we’ve been getting is puppy food.

"We wouldn’t be here without donations,” Wright added. “We would like to give a big thank you to everybody who helped out.”