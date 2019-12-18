Wednesday forecast for Austin: Get those gloves on, Central Texas! The morning will be cold before a warm afternoon and freezing night!

It was 34 degrees at Camp Mabry at 6:25 a.m., but temperatures will increase during the day to a high near 57 degrees, the National Weather Service said. With sunny skies, the day will likely feel pretty pleasant!

After a nice day, temperatures will drop to a below freezing low of around 30 degrees at night and skies will be clear, forecasters said.

Freezing temperatures in Central Texas and the Hill Country could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation, and damage unprotected outdoor plumbing, the weather service said.

A chance of rain will move into the Austin area early Friday, according to the weather service’s extended forecast:

Thursday: Mostly sunny with a high near 58. Mostly cloudy at night with a 20% chance of rain after midnight and a low around 43.

Friday: Cloudy with a 60% chance of rain and a high near 56. Mostly cloudy at night with a 60% chance of rain and a low around 40.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 59. Mostly clear at night with a low around 38.

Sunday: Sunny with a high near 65. Clear at night with a low around 40.

Monday: Sunny with a high near 68. Mostly clear at night with a low around 43.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a high near 68.