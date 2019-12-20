CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY (12/19/2019)-- The academic honors' Dean's list for the Fall 2019 semester has been announced by Dr. Donna Hedgepath, Campbellsville University's provost and vice president for academic affairs.

The following local students have been named to Campbellsville University's Dean's List for Fall 2019:

Jacqueline Alita Taub Ghent, a sophomore, from Corpus Christi, Texas.

The academic honors' list recognizes students who achieve a grade point average of 3.50 or above for the semester with a course load of at least 12 hours. The Fall 2019 academic honors' list includes a total of 828 students, with 347 named to the President's List for achieving a 4.0 grade point average, and 481 named to the Dean's List for achieving a 3.5 to 3.99 GPA.