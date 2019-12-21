AUSTIN

Feedback sought on city’s

2020 Mobility Annual Plan

The draft of the 2020 Mobility Annual Plan and an online interactive map, outlining projects to be taken up with funding from the 2016 Mobility Bond in 2020, are now available for review and comment.

Projects outlined in the plan include sidewalks, Safe Routes to School, bikeways, urban trails and Intersection Safety/Vision Zero improvements. Residents are invited to view the interactive project map, read the plan and provide feedback through Feb. 2.

The 2020 Mobility Annual Plan provides an annual “look ahead” at planned work across Austin that is made possible through 2016 Mobility Bond resources. The planned projects align with City Council's Austin Strategic Direction 2023 Mobility Strategic Outcome.

The final 2020 plan will be published in early March.

For a feedback form: bit.ly/2sOJvPg.

EAST AUSTIN

Texas Mutual gives

$300,000 to Dell Children's

Texas Mutual has donated $300,000 to Dell Children's Medical Center, and it’s executive team recently volunteered at the hospital's Holiday Village, where they helped parents of patients Christmas shop for their families, wrapped gifts and delivered them to patient rooms.

The event, featuring community-donated gifts, allows parents who would not have the time or means to go holiday shopping a convenient way to provide gifts for their families.

AUSTIN

Vital Farms donates eggs

for Central Texas families

Vital Farms has partnered with Central Texas Food Bank to provide donations of pasture-raised eggs that will translate to more than half a million meals for families in need over the holiday season.

A crew of Vital Farms employees from its Austin headquarters staffed Central Texas Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry on Dec. 17 to distribute pantry items and eggs. Through the Food Bank’s Mobile Pantries and partner agencies, the Vital Farms donations will reach Texas families in food-insecure areas who rely on Central Texas Food Bank services each week.

In its Austin and Springfield, Mo., offices, Vital Farms staff are hosting canned food and donations drives with proceeds going to the Central Texas Food Bank and Ozarks Food Harvest, respectively.

CENTRAL TEXAS

Pet retailer hosting

food drive at stores

Pet retailer Tomlinson’s Feed is hosting its annual Pound4Pound pet food drive in its 16 area-stores through Tuesday.

Every bag of food donated in stores or online will be matched by Tomlinson’s Feed and six pet-food suppliers: Nulo, Lotus, Open Farm, Zignature, Fromm and Stella and Chewy’s. The food collected during the drive will be distributed throughout 2020 to more than 30 area animal rescues and shelters spanning from Georgetown to New Braunfels.

Tomlinson’s Feed’s goal is to raise 160,000 pounds of donated, high-quality pet food.

SAN MARCOS

First Aid, CPR class

takes place Sunday

HeartSavers First Aid and CPR with AED class will be offered from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sunday at the Central Texas Medical Center, 1301 Wonder World Drive.

The course combines training in adult, child and infant CPR, rescue breathing, choking emergency care and the use of an automated external defibrillator and basic first aid. Successful completion of the one day class required for certification. Cost is $75.

To register: 512-753-3818.

SAN MARCOS

Public menorah lighting

set for 5 p.m. Sunday

A public menorah lighting will be from 5 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Hays County Courthouse, 111 E. San Antonio St.

The free event, hosted by Chabad of San Marcos and Texas State University, will feature a 9-foot-tall menorah, doughnuts, Chanukah giveaways and crafts for kids.

American-Statesman staff