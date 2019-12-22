County commissioners plan to end their operation of the Travis County Expo Center after learning the city will not release hotel taxes voters approved in November for the county to expand the facility.

Commissioners planned to use a 2-cent hotel occupancy tax to fund an estimated $900 million upgrade to the Expo Center and the 176-acre, city-owned site that the county manages. However, City Manager Spencer Cronk told Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt on Monday that the county would not have access to the money for many years to come, a letter from Cronk obtained by the American-Statesman said.

“It is fairly plain that the mayor and City Council feel entitled to hold on to the tax despite the overwhelming success of the referendum,” Eckhardt told the Statesman.

November’s referendum seemed to deliver a mandate for the county to move forward on an ambitious master plan for updating the nearly 40-year-old Expo Center and grounds near Lake Walter E. Long in Northeast Austin that is home to Rodeo Austin. Those plans also called for improving the lake for water sports and adding trails, boat launches and a nature center, among other goals.

But all that could be on hold indefinitely.

The 2-cent tax would provide an estimated $20 million a year, generated by tourists as opposed to residents, to finance the Expo Center’s upgrade. A 2017 report recommended the city vacate the tax in 2021. But Cronk formally rejected a request by Eckhardt for the city to loosen its hold on revenue the city of Austin has claimed since 1999. The city used that voter-approved tax to finance the previous expansion of the Austin Convention Center and now plans to expand the downtown facility further under a $1.2 billion proposal.

State law allows a maximum of 17% for a hotel occupancy tax. The state takes 6%, and the city is currently collecting 11%, which is charged for rooms in Travis County and can be used to pay for stadiums, arenas, parks and other venues that support tourism. So as long as Austin refuses to cede any of the local portion of the tax, Travis County is cut off. The city is authorized to continue collecting hotel taxes from those hotels until 2029.

The county’s willingness to abandon the Expo Center deepens an escalating feud between the county’s and the city’s governing bodies over the future of the Expo Center and the Austin Convention Center.

In a statement, Assistant City Manager Rodney Gonzales called Eckhardt’s threat “premature.”

“The city has recently become aware of the proposal that Judge Eckhardt will pursue approval from the Travis County Commissioners in regards to the Exposition Center, and it is premature given that the city committed to a full and thorough review of Travis County’s offer from November 18th,” Gonzales said. “We remain committed to finding mutually beneficial solutions for achieving shared goals with Travis County on the Exposition Center.”

Eckhardt had proposed the county swap the Palm School, which it owns, for the city-owned Expo Center site, and the Nov. 18 memo indicated the city is appraising the Palm School. Eckhardt also wished to tie assurances of the city vacating the 2-cent hotel tax into the proposed deal.

Rodeo Austin is the Expo Center’s principal tenant. And without promises of a speedier expansion to the aging venue where it holds numerous events a year, the rodeo will move, Eckhardt told the Statesman.

“We could keep running it (the Expo Center) in its current state, but its current state is not sustainable long-term and it is not something attractive to our current license holder,” she said. Without ticket revenue from Rodeo Austin, Eckhardt said, the county will have no choice but to walk away from the lease it has with the city of Austin to maintain and operate the city-owned site.

“If there is no path to redevelopment and no clear indication of how to fund that redevelopment … I’ve got no option but to pursue a new home in order for us to be able to fulfill our mission,” Rodeo Austin CEO Rob Golding told the Statesman.

Rodeo Austin is locked into continuing operations at the Expo Center until 2022, when its lease ends. The county’s lease of the center lasts until 2033, but Eckhardt said she will begin work to fully divest the county from its operations in five years.

Eckhardt has been frustrated by the process, she said. Nearly the entire Travis County Commissioners Court addressed the Austin City Council on Aug. 8 over the harm an expansion of the tax might bring upon the county’s efforts to expand the Expo Center.

Some council members expressed a willingness to work with the county in response, but Eckhardt and commissioners ultimately left City Hall without the assurance that the city would turn over the hotel tax they sought.

“I keep making suggestions to them, and I either receive nothing or a no,” Eckhardt said. “On the lease, no. No offer to sell. No HOT tax. No swapping. I’m out of ideas.”

Mayor Steve Adler did not return a message left Thursday seeking comment for this story. It appears the remainder of the council was unaware of Eckhardt’s threat until late Friday after the Statesman contacted City Hall seeking a statement.

It led Gonzales, the assistant city manager in charge of the property swap negotiations, to email council members about the Statesman’s impending story. Gonzales told the council that the implications of Travis County divesting itself of the Expo Center were unclear and that staff analysis of the move had not begun.

Eckhardt will bring her recommendation to walk away from the Expo Center lease to commissioners in January, she said.