St. Anthony Catholic School in Robstown held their annual Christmas Play on Fri. Dec., 13. The play title this year was "The Giving Angel."

The play was directed by Mrs. Miriam Rachidy, 7th grade teacher and Ms. Irma Reyes, the schools music teacher with support from volunteers and teachers. Parent Involvement liaison, Mrs. Delia Aleman and parent volunteers decorated the stage for the Christmas event.

Students in K3 thru 8th grade participated in the play as narrators, singers, Mary, Joseph, Kings, angels, shepherds, stars, sheep, a little cow and a little donkey. The students ended the night and sang Silent Night and Feliz Navidad for the play finale.