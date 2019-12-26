A new season of shopping starts early Thursday – post-Christmas sales.

Whether you have a new gift card burning a hole in your wallet or an unwanted gift to return, after Christmas sales offer a chance to buy what you want for yourself at a discount.

According to the National Retail Federation's annual December holiday consumer survey, 68% of people said they will likely shop the week after Christmas with 49% saying they plan to take advantage of post-holiday sales and promotions and 27% will use gift cards.

Returning or exchanging gifts is a big reason many will head to stores with 55% of shoppers surveyed saying they will do take back unwanted gifts within the first month of receiving them with 80% saying they prefer to make returns and exchanges in stores.

With so many people returning and shopping, crowds are expected.

"If you’re returning a gift this year, I recommend waiting until after January 1 to avoid the after-Christmas sales rush," said Sara Skirboll, RetailMeNot shopping and trends expert, noting shoppers should read fine print and look for return deadlines.

Regina Conway, consumer expert from Slickdeals.net, said many retailers adjust return policies for the holidays.

"The majority of major retailers will allow a minimum of 15 to 30 days from Christmas Day to return things like electronics, appliances and furniture, and 30-90 days generally for other merchandise, some even longer,” Conway said.

In its 16th annual return policy survey, ConsumerWorld.org found some retailers that previously had among the most lenient return policies are following a trend of implementing shorter return periods.

Kohl's and Bed Bath & Beyond were included for recent changes to policies. Kohl's eliminated its longstanding no return deadline policy in favor of requiring most returns in 180 days. Bed Bath & Beyond reduced its return period from a year to 180 days, with items in several categories needing to be brought back sooner.

After Christmas sales Here are some of the best things to shop for during after Christmas sales:

Holiday items: Artificial Christmas trees, decorations, gift wrap, bags, bows and items packaged with holiday branding will be marked down 50 to 70% at most stores. As the days go by, the discounts will increase.

Clothes: Stores will offer some of the biggest discounts of the year, and many department stores will have coupons in store circulars and on mobile apps.

Electronics: Several electronic and tech items are on sale after Christmas, but if you're looking for a brand name big-screen TV, you should wait until the end of January, post Super Bowl, when 2019 models begin to be discounted to make room for 2020 models.

Day after Christmas store hours Here's when major retailers are open Dec. 26, but note hours can vary by location. Store names below link to retailers' websites.

Academy Sports + Outdoors: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Apple: Varies, check www.apple.com/retail.

Barnes & Noble: Varies, many open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. or later.

Bass Pro Shops: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Bealls Florida: 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Bealls Outlet: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Bed Bath & Beyond: Varies by location.

Belk: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Best Buy: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Big Lots: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

BJ's Wholesale Club: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Bloomingdale's: Varies, many stores open at 8 a.m.

Boscov’s: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Burlington: 8 to 9 p.m.

buybuy Baby: Varies by location.

Cabela’s: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Conn's HomePlus: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Costco: Varies, regular hours

CVS: Most stores open regular hours.

Dick's Sporting Goods: Stores reopen at 7 a.m.

Dillard's: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

DSW: 8 to 10 p.m.

Dunham’s Sports: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Five Below: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Fry's Electronics: Regular hours, vary

GameStop: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Guitar Center: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Hobby Lobby: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Home Depot: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Home Goods: 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Ikea: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

J.C. Penney: Stores open at 9 a.m., closing hours vary.

Joann Stores: Varies.

Kirkland's: Stores open at 10 a.m.

Kmart: Most open regular hours, which vary.

Kohl's: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Lord & Taylor: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Lowe's: Hours vary, most open at 6 a.m.

Macy's: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Marshalls: 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Menards: 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Michaels: Stores reopen at 7 a.m.

Microsoft: Varies, check online.

Neiman Marcus: Hours vary, but many stores open at 8 a.m. Thursday.

Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack: Hours vary and posted at www.nordstrom.com.

Office Depot: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Old Navy: Varies, but many open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Petco: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

PetSmart: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Rite-Aid: Hours vary.

Ross: Varies but most stores open at 8 a.m.

Saks Fifth Avenue: Varies, most stores open at 8 a.m.

Sam's Club: Varies, regular hours.

Sears: Varies.

Shoe Carnival: Varies.

Sierra Trading Post: Varies.

Stage Stores: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Staples: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Stein Mart: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Target: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

TJ Maxx: 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Ulta: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Walgreens: Regular hours.

Walmart: Stores reopen at 6 a.m.

World Market: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

