We’re down to a scant few days to go in whatever we’re calling the 10-year epoch that ends Dec. 31. Politically in Texas, it’s been something of an odd decade. But aren’t they all?

It ends as it began, with the GOP in full control and the Democrats without a statewide win since 1994.

But the Democrats enter the new decade self-persuaded that better times are a-comin’, maybe soon. While we’re waiting. let’s look at highlights and lowlights of the fading-away decade in which many of the best battles have been in the GOP primaries.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK: Our Statesman Investigates page brings watchdog reporting to your Facebook feed

In 2010, Gov. Rick Perry, who moved up from lieutenant governor when Gov. George W. Bush moved up to president in 2001, faced what seemed like a tough race against U.S. Sen. Kay Bailey Hutchison in the GOP primary. Perry walloped her by 21 percentage points. "I wanted to run for governor in the worst way," Hutchison later joked. "And I did."

Perry than swamped former Houston Mayor Bill White in the 2010 general election for what turned out to be Perry’s last term as governor.

GOP primaries in 2012 and 2014 produced results that qualified David Dewhurst as one of the decade’s biggest losers. He won the lieutenant governor race in 2002. In 2012, as a front-runner, he sought the GOP nomination for the U.S. Senate seat vacated by Hutchison. A lesser-known guy also sought the nomination, Ted Cruz.

Dewhurst out-polled Cruz 45% to 34%. But Cruz crushed Dewhurst by 13 points in the runoff and then beat Democrat Paul Sadler.

In 2014, Dewhurst sought re-election as lieutenant governor. Then-state Sen. Dan Patrick of Houston, a tea-partier, beat Dewhurst in a runoff by a 30 points.

The 2016 highlight was the presidential battle. Cruz captured 44% in the GOP primary, followed by Donald Trump’s 27% in the 13-candidate GOP field. On the Democrat side, Hillary Clinton ran first with 65% and Bernie Sanders ran second with 33%. Trump easily won Texas’ electoral votes by a nine-point margin over Clinton.

For Texas Democrats, the best day of the decade was Nov. 6, 2018. Oh, it was another loss, but a close one. Cruz faced U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke of El Paso, whose over-caffeinated campaign performances drew national attention. Close, but Cruz prevailed 50.9% to 48.3%.

Oddly, O’Rourke winds up on the decade’s big loser list, not for his close 2018 loss but for his disastrous bid for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, which didn’t make it to the end of 2019.

Other losers for the decade? Oddly, Perry is in the conversation, kind of a harsh judgment for a guy undefeated in six statewide races. But his 2012 and 2016 aborted presidential bids were laughable. And his recently ended service as Trump’s energy secretary put Perry in the middle of the Ukraine mess.

On the Democrat side, let’s chalk up former Fort Worth state Sen. Wendy Davis as a loser, albeit one who can redeem herself. In 2014, despite the hope, hype and hoopla from her unsuccessful 2013 filibuster against an abortion restriction bill, she entered 2014 as the Democrats’ highly touted gubernatorial candidate. Then-Attorney General Greg Abbott defeated her by 20 points.

Davis now is seeking the U.S. House seat held by Republican Chip Roy of Hays County.

A special bonus loser for the decade is someone who never won a statewide race. In January, lawmakers picked Rep. Dennis Bonnen, R-Lake Jackson, as their new speaker. The legislative session went relatively smoothly. But Bonnen’s career came to a halt when conservative activist Michael Quinn Sullivan clandestinely recorded a politically damaging conversation with the speaker.

Bonnen won’t seek re-election to the House in 2020, which means a new speaker when the Legislative next reconvenes in regular session in January 2021.

The Texas House is the Democrats’ top priority for 2020. In 2011, the GOP had a 101-49 margin in the House. Next year, the Democrats can wrest a majority by flipping nine seats. Doable, though the presidential contest will affect all 2020 races.

The stakes are high because the 2021 Legislature will draw political lines that will be in place through 2031.

Stay tuned. Could be fun. And it’s doubtful the new decade will be called the Boring ‘20s.