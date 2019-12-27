Ballinger Elementary Breakfast

Friday: Christmas Break

Monday: Christmas Break

Tuesday: Mini golden blueberry pancakes, apple juice, fresh sliced oranges.

Wednesday: Warm breakfast on a stick, fresh apple, orange juice, syrup cup.

Thursday: Cheesy egg & ham burrito, fresh red salsa, apple juice, fresh sliced oranges.

Daily: Assorted low sugar cereals.

Milk: 1% low fat white milk, fat free chocolate milk.

Ballinger Elementary Lunch

Friday: Christmas Break

Monday: Christmas Break

Tuesday: Homemade cheese pizza, juicy hamburger, turkey hot dog, crunchy cucumber slices, hash brown sticks, fresh sliced oranges, chilled fruit cocktail.

Wednesday: BBQ chicken sandwich, spaghetti w/meatsauce breadstick, ham & cheese sandwich w/crackers, seasoned green peas, fresh apple, unsweetened applesauce.

Thursday: Country fried steak potato bowl w/roll, ham & cheese panini, sun butter & jelly sandwich w/crackers, crunchy cucumber slices, garbanzo beans, cooked crinkle cut carrots, fresh sliced oranges, sweet sliced peaches, country style gravy.

Salad bar and condiments: Salad mix, romaine leaf, carrots & celery raw, fresh broccoli, low fat ranch dressing, ketchup, mustard & mayonnaise dispensers.

Milk: 1% low fat white milk, fat free chocolate milk.

Ballinger Secondary Breakfast

Friday: Christmas Break

Monday: Christmas Break

Tuesday: Sausage breakfast pizza, apple juice, fresh sliced oranges.

Wednesday: Cinnamon & sugar donut holes, fresh apple, orange juice.

Thursday: Cheesy ham biscuit sandwich, apple juice, fresh sliced oranges.

Daily: Assorted low sugar cereals.

Milk: 1% low fat white milk, fat free chocolate milk.

Ballinger Secondary Lunch

Friday: Christmas Break

Monday: Christmas Break

Tuesday: Mini chicken corn dog, savory meatball sub, juicy tomatoes, crunchy cucumber slices, crispy sweet potato tater tots, fresh orange, diced pears in light syrup.

Wednesday: Cheesy chicken patty sandwich, Salisbury steak w/roll & rice, seasoned mashed potatoes, fresh apple, juicy pineapple tidbits, savory beef gravy.

Thursday: Turkey hot dog, cheesy seasoned chicken quesadilla, spiced charro beans, home made salsa, fresh orange, juicy mandarin oranges.

Daily lunch offerings: Grilled cheeseburger, breaded chicken sandwich, popcorn chicken w/roll.

Salad bar and condiments: Salad mix, romaine, iceberg & spinach, fresh sliced tomatoes, fresh sliced onion, pickle slices, sliced jalapenos, carrot sticks, fresh celery sticks, fresh broccoli, low fat ranch dressing, ketchup, mustard & mayonnaise dispensers.

Milk: 1% low fat white milk, fat free chocolate milk

Winters ISD Breakfast

Friday: Christmas Break

Monday: Student Holiday

Tuesday: Pancake on a stick or cereal, cinnamon toast, craisins, fruit juice, choice of milk.

Wednesday: Kolache or cereal, go gurt, apple slices, fruit juice, choice of milk.

Thursday: French toast or cereal, oatmeal, banana, fruit juice, choice of milk.

Winters ISD Lunch

Friday: Christmas Break

Monday: Student Holiday

Tuesday: Crunchy taco or chalupa, corn, lettuce/diced tomato, cucumbers, sidekick/raisins, choice of milk.

Wednesday: Chef salad or meatball sub or cheese sticks w/sauce, broccoli w/cheese, salad, carrots, ninja fruit, choice of milk.

Thursday: Chef salad or BBQ sandwich or grilled chicken sandwich, pinto beans, coleslaw, carrots, fresh fruit variety, choice of milk.

Olfen ISD Breakfast



Friday: Chicken-n-waffles, fruit juice, fruit, milk.

Monday: Breakfast pizza, fruit juice, fruit, milk.

Tuesday: French toast, sausage, fruit juice, fruit, milk.

Wednesday: Cinnamon roll, sausage, fruit juice, fruit, milk.

Thursday: Pancake wrap, yogurt, fruit juice, fruit, milk.



Olfen ISD Lunch



Friday: Boneless chicken wings, carrot cup, celery cup, peaches, pudding.

Monday: Corn dog, tater tots, baked beans, apple-pineapple d'lite.

Tuesday: Nachos grande, charro beans, salad garnish, veggie cup, fruit cup, ice cream.

Wednesday: Chicken sandwich, oven fries, salad garnish, veggie cup, fruity gelatin.

Thursday: Asian bowl, egg roll, broccoli salad, mandarin oranges, fortune cookie.