After protracted discussions between two Rollingwood council members and representatives from youth softball and baseball leagues, the athletic groups have proposed terms to the city for the operation, maintenance and leasing of Hatley Park’s athletic facilities.

During its Dec. 18 meeting, the City Council unanimously authorized Mayor Michael Dyson and City Administrator Amber Lewis to pursue negotiations on the proposal with Western Hills Girls Softball president Steve Franke and Western Hills Little League board member Chad Smith. Once negotiated, the document will return to the City Council for approval.

Franke, who attended the meeting, said he was amenable to discussions with city officials about the proposal.

The issue has been fiercely debated within the city over the past year, following another proposal offered to the city in June that was scrapped in September.

The terms discussed by City Council include the Western Hills entities paying $42,000 annually to cover the operations, maintenance and improvement costs for the Hatley Park fields, an expense that averaged $30,000 to $32,000 under the groups’ previous lease with the city, as well as making a $30,000 contribution during the next year for field improvements.

In the next one to three years, the proposal provides that the groups will repair the batting cage; add a wind or sunscreen on Field 2’s backstop; install a padded backstop with the city’s brand on Fields 1 and 2; and install shade structures over the spectator seating areas.

According to the proposal, Western Hills Little League would be the main leaseholder and Western Hills Girls Softball would operate under a sublease agreement with the Little League. For the initial transition of the new lease, Franke would continue as liaison to the city’s Park Commission.

Practices and games would be scheduled during the spring season from February through the end of May, and the fall season from September through mid-November, with June available to both leagues in a much smaller capacity.

The athletic groups would implement “a much more in-depth and routine maintenance program to hopefully take the park grounds from natural turf to grass turf” to replace the prior lease’s non-routine maintenance of the fields, the proposal stated. The city’s support to close the park twice a year for about two weeks during the new seeding process would be required.

The document also recommends the city’s Park Commission commit to $2,000 annually to repair and maintain the back fields due to its off-leash pet use. The groups also recommend paying the city $6,000 per year to maintain the site’s bathrooms and will consent to a monthly walk-through of the fields by city representatives.

The lease calls for a 15-year term, which City Council Member Sara Hutson called “concerning” since it would be the longest contract term for the park facility that the city has had. Lewis said prior contract terms for the facilities have been for five and 10 years.

Dyson said the organizations are important to the Rollingwood community, as is the need for a greater capital investment in its facilities. He said the groups’ proposition for a 15-year lease is understandable since, in exchange for a proposal that represents “nearly a triple-digit investment into our facilities,” Western Hills “would like some level of assurance that we’re not going to pull the rug out from under them or have a discussion every five years as to whether or not we want different organizations in.”

Dyson asked for direction from the City Council and the Park Commission when negotiating the lease agreement.

“I think that Little League and Girls Softball are the anchor tenants of those fields,” said Council Member Wendi Hundley. “They’ve been here as long as the fields have.”

Hundley and Council Member Buck Shapiro serve as liaisons to the city’s Park Commission and were involved in the negotiations.

Hundley said she doesn’t oppose the longer term of the lease but wants the field improvements that the groups are willing to make, and noted the Western Hills entities must still follow the lease terms, covenants and conditions, including termination provisions.

“There’s provisions that we can include in the lease to protect ourselves whether it’s one year or 15 years, but we can’t expect for any tenant, whoever it is, to make significant improvements to the property and not give them adequate time to lease it,” Shapiro said.

During the meeting, the Rollingwood City Council also:

• Heard a presentation from consultant Aaron Farmer, principal with the Retail Coach, analyzing the city’s commercial corridor and focusing on what would be the highest and best use of the area’s businesses, shops and restaurants. Dyson said the city will make the information available to residents, and the council created a Commercial Corridor Task Force to work on the project.

• Appointed resident Josh McKay to Rollingwood’s Planning and Zoning Commission.

• Granted a sign variance to Wellsky, a business in the Rollingwood Town Center.

• Approved the implementation of paid police reserve and police cadet sponsoring programs.

• Approved an amendment to the city’s Animal Care and Control ordinance that will allow dog waste violations to be enforced at Rollingwood Park.

• Approved engaging Nelissa Heddin as the city’s wastewater rate consultant.