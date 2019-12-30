SAN ANGELO, TX (12/20/2019)-- Robert Elmo Villareal Jr. of Corpus Christi, TX, graduated with a Master of Education degree, majoring in Guidance and Counseling, from Angelo State University during its 2019 fall commencement ceremonies Saturday, Dec. 14, in the ASU Junell Center/Stephens Arena in San Angelo, Texas.

Angelo State University, founded in 1928, is a thriving four-year public school in Texas. Our Ram Family environment helps students feel at home, a place where they know faculty and staff care deeply about their success.

Our excellent faculty makes it possible for students to conduct undergraduate research, rank above State acceptance averages for professional schools, and receive personal access to instructors and progressive facilities.