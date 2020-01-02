ORANGE GROVE - Sylvia Mesa left her cell phone and credit cards at home, and hasn’t been seen since Wednesday around 5 p.m. putting gas at a local store, according to Orange Grove Police Chief Roy Guerrero.

Mesa, whose in her 60’s, has not seen or heard from since. Her sister and husband are worried about her and called police. Guerrero said they have spoken to two of her sons as well.

“We don’t suspect foul play at this time,” Guerrero said. “(It’s) more of a welfare concern.”

Police are seeking anyone who may know her whereabouts.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Orange Grove police at 361-384-2844.