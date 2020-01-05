AGN Media Editorial Board

One of the great community traditions continued earlier this week with the annual New Year’s revelation of the Amarillo Globe-News Man and Woman of the Year. Once again, the honorees are incredible people of extravagant generosity: Paul Engler and Beth Duke.

Engler, the visionary who with partner Tom Dittmer launched Cactus Feeders in 1975, has been a lifelong community philanthropist investing in the future of the city and its people. Duke, the executive director of Center City of Amarillo, is a passionate servant leader keenly interested in the success of this community and the people who call it home.

We congratulate both on this much-deserved recognition. They will be the featured honorees at the AGN Media 2019 Man and Woman of the Year event presented by FirstBank Southwest at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 30 in the Heritage Room of the Amarillo Civic Center.

The Man of the Year tradition dates to 1950, when Harold Dunn, a man of exceptional vision, gifts and talent, was honored by this newspaper for his civic engagement and numerous community contributions. In 1974, the Woman of the Year honor was added with Katherine Wilson the inaugural recipient.

This year’s honorees likewise have impressive credentials marked by a focus on others and doing all they can do to improve the community.

“…Besides his success in business, one of the things that strikes you when you meet Paul Engler is his genuine care for people,” Ross Wilson, who has known Engler for 35 years, said in our story. “That comes across when you first meet the man one on one. He wants to know who you are as an individual. That extends to his employees, his community, and I think that is just the way Paul Engler is wired.”

Duke, meanwhile, transitioned from a long and successful career as city editor of the Globe-News to Center City, a nonprofit organization dedicated to the preservation and revitalization of downtown Amarillo. It also sponsors events throughout the year designed to draw people to the city’s vibrant downtown scene.

“It’s reasonable to assume downtown development as we see it today would have happened at some time, but I’m firmly convinced that it happened like it did, and within a relatively short period of time because of Beth’s insistence that it was going to be,” Wayne Hughes, past president of the High Plains Public Radio Board of Directors, said in our story. “Beth never believed anything other than downtown Amarillo was going to come back to life.”

In 2017, the Paul F. and Virginia Engler Foundation’s gift to West Texas A&M University was recognized as one of the largest in Texas to any institution, public or private. The foundation agreed to donate at least $1 million per year for a period of no less than 80 years in support of the WTAMU College of Agriculture and Natural Sciences and the College of Business.

“I’ve seen Paul in action, and his interaction with the students at WT keeps him fresh, active, and they enlighten his life as much as he enlightens theirs,” local geologist Jim J. Brewer said in our story. “Paul Engler didn’t have to pick Amarillo to live in. He picked Amarillo because he saw potential here.”

The Engler Foundation has supported numerous entities, including Amarillo Botanical Gardens, American Cancer Society, American Red Cross, Catholic Family Services, Children's Miracle Network, Downtown Women's Center, Enterprise Center, Good Samaritan Christian Services, High Plains Food Bank, National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum, Presbyterian Children's Home, Salvation Army, Susan B. Komen Race for the Cure, Volunteer Services Council for Texas Panhandle Mental Health and Mental Retardation, Advo and The Opportunity Plan.

Duke is active with the Amarillo West Rotary Club, Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health Advisory Committee and Junior League of Amarillo and is a past board member for the Amarillo College Foundation, Amarillo Area Foundation, High Plains Food Bank, Opportunity School and the YMCA.

“Her commitment to service is amazing,” April Johansson, owner of Johansson & Associates Advertising/Marketing, said in our story. “She shows up at other community events that may not necessarily be a Center City event, but might promote some other non-profit – whether it’s the symphony, the opera or Amarillo College. She’s always looking for a way to help Amarillo stand out in the state. When you sum up Beth, she is an authentic, positive force of nature.”

The hallmark of a community champion is someone sincerely interested in the welfare of others. They demonstrate this not so much with what they say, but by what they do. Amarillo is better off that Paul Engler and Beth Duke came its way, and we offer our heartfelt gratitude to them for a lifetime of making a difference by walking the walk one day at a time.