Business Professionals of America held their Regional Leadership Conference Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Calallen High School.

Over two hundred students from around the region competed in various business skills, including accounting, public speaking, advanced computer skills, programming, graphic design promotion, desktop publishing, medical and legal office procedures.

The top students will advance to the State Leadership Conference, which will be held March 4-7 in Dallas.

Calallen High School students qualifying for State are Cassie Chapa, Graphic Design Promotion; Amna Zeb, Prepared Speech; Ethan Tran, Parker DeReese and Isabella Klement, Presentation Management Team; Rylee Hooper and Deric McClellan, Small Business Management Team.

State Alternate in Fundamental Word Processing is Isabella Kelment.

Business Professionals of America is a national organization for high school students preparing for careers in business and office occupations. The organization’s activities and programs complement classroom instruction by giving students practical experience through application of the skills learned at school. Business Professionals of America acts as a cohesive agent in the nation-wide networking of education and business and industry, and is contributing to the preparation of a world-class workforce through the advancement of leadership, citizenship, academic, and technological skills.

Advisors for this year are Diana O’Brien and Richard Roark.