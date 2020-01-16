Two people were hospitalized early Thursday after a blaze broke out in an East Austin home, Austin fire officials said.

Firefighters and Austin-Travis County EMS medics responded to a home in the 1200 block of Greenwood Avenue, just east of the intersection of Airport Boulevard and East 12th Street, around 2:10 a.m.

A smoke alarm alerted two people inside the home that a fire had broken out, fire officials said. Both people, described as men in their 70s, were able to get out of the house in time with the help of Austin police, fire officials said.

Both men were taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with minor smoke inhalation injuries, medics said.

The cause of the fire is undetermined, but fire officials said it was accidental. The fire caused around $350,000 in damage, officials said.

Final update on Greenwood fire. Cause accidental-undetermined cause/source with four possible sources in the 4X4 area of origin. Damages: $250K total ($150K structural, $100K contents).

Austin Fire units have knocked down a fire at 1205 Greenwood Dr. 2 residents have been rescued and are being transported by @ATCEMS units to the hospital.

UPDATE Structure Fire at E 12th St/Greenwood Dr: #ATCEMSMedics have transported 2nd patient, ~70s male, with minor smoke inhalation injuries. Both patients being transported to Dell Seton Medical Center.

