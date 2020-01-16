Rose Elia Chacon, 76 of Laredo, and 47-year-old Maria Del Socorro Pena of Encinal passed away after the vehicle they were traveling in crashed Wednesday morning on West Highway 44, between Alice and San Diego.

The women were passengers of a gray Mitsubishi pickup truck. The woman, who were not wearing seat belts, were ejected from the vehicle after the driver, a 57-year-old woman from Laredo, fell asleep at the wheel, according to Department of Public Safety Sgt. Nathan Brandley.

The driver, whose name has not been released, and the deceased were traveling east on Highway 44 when she left the roadway. She over-corrected and flipped several times. The vehicle came to a rest on the westbound lane.

The driver was taken to the local hospital in critical condition. She was flown via HALO-Flight to a Corpus Christi hospital.

The driver told DPS on scene that she may have fallen asleep at the wheel, Sgt. Brandley said.

The accident is under investigation.