This records package is presented as a public service by area law enforcement and the Runnels County Register. A person who is arrested or accused of a crime, present at a crime scene, or identified as a suspect in any printed report is not necessarily guilty of a criminal offense. Guilt or innocence must be determined in a court of law. The Register pushes all information provided by participating law enforcement agencies.

Runnels County Jail records reflect that 7 individuals were arrested between 01/13/20 and 01/20/20 by area law enforcement agencies.

• Jose A. Zavala, 30, RCSO, warrant: criminal mischief; bond $3,000.

• Cedrick B. Shells, 45, RCSO, assault family violence, terroristic threat; bond $6,000.

• Reynaldo J. Torres, 33, WPD, tampering w/evidence resisting arrest, possession marijuana, DWLI; bond $22,000.

• Jose O. Cuellar, 38, Concho SO, driving while license invalid w/previous conviction, bond $1,000.

• Austin M. Nicholas, 23, RCSO, failure to appear assault, S/W assault, theft of firearm; bond $17,000.

• Jonathan K. Mitcham, 26, WPD, DWI first; bond $4,000.

• Justin R. Olmeda, 24, BPD, no driver license, possession drug paraphernalia, failure to report change of address or name; bond $750 PR.