Deshawn Magana, a member of the Glen Rose High School Tiger Pride Band will perform with the Texas All-State 4A Symphonic Band in San Antonio, Saturday, Feb. 15, at the Henry B. González Convention Center as part of the 2020 Texas Music Educators Association Clinic/Convention.

Deshawn was chosen for this prestigious honor through a competitive process held this year across the state at District, Region, and Area levels. Deshawn is a student of Ben Holmes and plays at school under the direction of Ray Portillo who is a member of the Texas Music Educators Association, a 19,000+ member organization headquartered in Austin. This was Deshawn’s first time to perform as a member of a TMEA All-State organization. Deshawn is the son of Miguel and Maria Magana.

High school students selected to perform in the All-State concerts have competed through auditions to qualify at the state level. All-State is the highest honor a Texas music student can receive. 1,795 students are selected through a process that began with over 66,800 students from around the state vying for this honor to perform in one of 15 ensembles (bands, orchestras, and choirs). Texas Music Educators Association sponsors the Texas All-State competition. This competitive process begins throughout the state in auditions hosted by 33 TMEA Regions.

Individual musicians perform selected music for a panel of judges who rank each instrument or voice part. From this ranking, a select group of musicians advances from their region to compete against musicians from other areas in eight TMEA Area competitions. The highest-ranking musicians judged at the TMEA Area competitions qualify to perform in a TMEA All-State music group. Only the top 2.6% of musicians who initially audition become All-State musicians.

These All-State students participate in three days of rehearsals directed by nationally recognized conductors during the TMEA Clinic/Convention. Their performances for thousands of attendees bring this extraordinary event to a close. For the All-State concert schedule and conductor information, go to the Performances section of www.tmea.org/convention.

The Texas Music Educators Association is an association of over 13,500 school music educators dedicated to promoting excellence in music education. Go to www.tmea.org/convention for more information.

The 2020 convention will be even more distinct because TMEA is celebrating 100 years as a music educators association.