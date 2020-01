Fifty years ago, Freddie Records started a business that would turn Tejano artists into celebrities.

On Saturday, Jan. 18, Freddie Records, based in Corpus Christi, held their 50th anniversary dance in San Antonio with groups like La Tropa F, Johnny Hernandez and Joe Posada, just to name a few.

Freddie Records Founder Freddie Martinez received two proclamations that special night and even sang for the crowd.