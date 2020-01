Access Ford in Robstown and the Nueces County Record Star presented a scholarship to the winner of the annual Nueces County Junior Livestock Show scholarship essay winner during the blue ribbon sale on Saturday, Jan. 18.

Calallen senior Emily McClendon submitted her essay and won a $1,500 scholarship to begin her first year in college at Howard Payne University.

Cory Schwertner from Access Ford presented the scholarship to McClendon.