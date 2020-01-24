St. John the Baptist hosts grief support group

GriefSHARE, a grief support group at Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church, 10805 Indiana Ave., will meet 6:30-8 p.m. Thursdays through April 23.

This weekly seminar and support group aims to help individuals rebuild their lives after losing a loved one, including a spouse, child, parent or friend. It is led by people who have experienced grief and want to help you through difficult days ahead. Join at any time.

For more information or to sign up, call Sybille Neuber (806) 392-3860.

Men Seeking Grace retreat scheduled

A Men Seeking Grace retreat is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Our Lady of the Angels Convent, 8202 CR 7700, Wolfforth.

This is a retreat for men seeking to strengthen their relationship with God and family.

Speakers include Deacon Juan Cavazos, Deacon Jerry Dueñes, and Deacon Behnke.

Registration fee of $15 includes lunch.

Register by contacting Sister Jane Venhaus at janevenhausosf@gmail.com or by calling 806-863-4904.

Westminster Presbyterian hosts parents night out

Westminster Presbyterian Church of Lubbock, 3321 33rd St., is hosting a February Fiesta Parents Night Out from 6-9 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7.

A night of freedom and rest for parents, a night of unparalleled fun for kids for just $10 per child, or $25 per family.

Kids will enjoy a pizza dinner. If pizza isn’t their favorite, parents are welcome to bring them their own meal. There will also be themed activities and movies.

Registration is required online at www.wpclubbock.org/pno

Levelland church hosts sausage festival, fundraiser

Saint Michael Church Hall, 319 E. Washington, Levelland, will host a sausage festival from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Feb. 9.

Dine in/carry-out sausage dinners are available for $11 for adults, $7 for children.

There will be live and silent auctions. They will be raffling a 2019 1500 Chevy custom edition 4 x 4 truck raffle for $10/ticket. There will also be a bake sale.

The public is welcome to attend.

San Ramon Church hosts Valentine’s event

There will be a St. Valentine’s Dance at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14, at the Knights of Columbus Banquet Hall, 4702 130th St.

Cost is $15 per person, $5 for children ages 12 and younger.

There will be a drawing for a Samsung TV with the purchase of an adult ticket.

The event is sponsored by San Ramon Church, Woodrow.

K of C 15876 to host steak dinner, dance

Knights of Columbus Council 15876 will host a steak dinner from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14, at Saint Patrick Church Hall, 1603 Cherry St.

A dance will follow the meal.

Tickets are $40 per couple or $25 for individuals.

For more information, call Edward Salas at (806) 543-7377 or Romeo Salinas at (806) 778-0933.

Holy Spirit church hosts Masquerade Festival

Holy Spirit Catholic Parish, 9821 Frankford Ave., will host a Masquerade Festival at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22.

There will be hors d’oeuvres, beer and wine from 6-7 p.m. Dinner and dancing are set for 7 p.m. to midnight.

There will also be door prizes.

tickets are $35 per person or $250 for a table of eight.

For more information, call the church at (806) 698-6400.

K of C Council 12803 hosts Fat Tuesday event

Saint Elizabeth Hanly Hall, 2305 Main St., will host a Fat Tuesday Shrimp Peel at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22. A dance will follow at 8:30 p.m.

Cost is $30 per person for the silent auction and all-you-can-eat shrimp. Tickets are available after all Masses or at the church office.

The event is sponsored by Knights of Columbus Council 12803.

Shepherd of the Plains hosts worship concert

Him + Her Worship will present a worship concert at 7 p.m. Feb. 26, at Shepherd of the Plains Lutheran Church, 5812 73rd Place.

Using stories, songs, and narrative, the duo has created a night of worship emphasizing these truths: that you are not alone in your storm; that there is a God who is on a rescue mission for you; and that he is a safe haven for you.

This event is free and open to the public.

LCU hosts women’s conference

Lubbock Christian University is hosting Refresh 2020: For Women who Minister from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29.

Whether you are mentoring or discipling behind the scenes, teaching Bible classes, leading ministries, or serving your church in a variety of other ways, you are serving in God's Kingdom. This one-day workshop aims to refresh and equip you.

Speakers for this conference will be Emily Lemley speaking on “Seasons of Darkness”; “Rebecca Talley, speaking on ”Seasons of the Ordinary“; and Jamie Wheeler speaking on ”Seasons of Purpose.“

The event will be held in LCU’s Baker Conference Center. Conference and lunch is $45, conference only is $40. Lunch will be provided by the LCU cafeteria.

To register for this conference or for more information, visit lcu.edu

Ultimate Game 2020 coming to Hub City

The Ultimate Game 2020, a national youth and family celebration, is coming to United Supermarkets Arena on March 20-21.

The event features speakers, worship, breakout sessions and fun.

he Ultimate Game 2020 vision is to see positive change in the youth and families in our nation and to reach people right where they are through authentic and consistent relationships.

Featured speaker is Reggie Dabbs, an internationally acclaimed Christian evangelist who specializes in speaking to audiences ages 14-18. He has been featured on CBN, 700 Club, and The Youth Alliance.

Also included in the weekend conference is Thrive Worship, an American pop group and worship team out of Sacramento, California.

Friday’s events run from 6-10:30 p.m. Doors open again at 9 a.m. Saturday for a full-day of music, worship and special speakers.

Tickets for this two-day event are $45 and available online at theultimategame2020.org

Southcrest Baptist hosts women’s conference

The Fabulous Faith Lubbock Women’s Conference is scheduled for March 27-28 at Southcrest Baptist Church, 3801 S. Loop 289.

This dynamic and inspiring women's conference will feature Lisa Harper as the special speaker, with Meredith Andrews, leading worship.

General admission tickets are $35 each for the conference and are on sale at itickets.com

