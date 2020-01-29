Del Mar College Dual Credit Information Night Set for Tuesday, Feb. 11

Parents and youth can learn about tuition, college courses and resources to get students earning college-level credits while still in high school

It’s not too early for parents and their high school-age children to think about college. In fact, it’s not too early for high school students to start earning credits toward a college-level education while saving Mom and Dad some money!

During Del Mar College’s (DMC) Dual Credit Information Night on Tuesday, Feb. 11, high school juniors and seniors—and their parents—can learn about earning college credits while concurrently working toward their high school diplomas.

The free event runs from 6 to 8 p.m. in Room 106 in the DMC Center for Economic Development, 3209 S. Staples across from W. B. Ray High School. For more information, contact Bob Montez, DMC Early College Programs director, at 698-1634 or dualcredit@delmar.edu

For anyone who can’t attend the event, information is also online at www.delmar.edu/dualcredit. Or, visit the Dual Credit program office in their new location: Room C-101L in the General Academic and Music Building (GAMB) on the East Campus at Ayers and Baldwin.

Del Mar College’s Dual Credit program is specifically designed to provide a cost-effective option for Coastal Bend secondary school partners. The program ensures that students, administrators and school districts are afforded access to the educational value the College has offered for over 80 years.

High school students can earn up to 60 college credit hours by the time they graduate with a $99 per three-hour credit course fee structure that applies no matter where they live within or outside the College’s district.

During the Feb. 11 event, College representatives will provide information about admissions and testing requirements, transferability and free tutoring. Participants also will learn about some of the over 200 transfer, occupational and technical programs available at Del Mar College, along with financial aid and scholarship opportunities.

As a DMC Dual Credit student, eligible high school students have access to the College’s facilities and services, including campus libraries and online library resources, computer labs and academic and other student support services. And depending on the program provided at their high school, students may take college-level courses at their own school, on one of the College’s campuses or online.