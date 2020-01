The Nueces County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help locate 22-year old Bryan Jeremy Reyna.

Reyna is 5 feet 10 inches tall, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Reyna is wanted for an outstanding warrant for aggravated sexual assault of a child.

A $500 cash reward is being offered- if your information leads to an arrest.

Please call Crime Stoppers or the Nueces County Sheriff’s Office at 361-877-2239, for any information locating Bryan Jeremy Reyna.