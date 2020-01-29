The Robstown Police Department Narcotics Division, executed a search warrant on the 300 block of Fifth Street on Sunday, Jan. 26.

Officers conducted their search warrant and confiscated synthetic marijuana, black tar heroin, methamphetamine, a handgun and live ammunition.

A 31-year old male suspect and a 25 year old female suspect were taken into custody on multiple charges, including previous out-standing warrants for their arrest.

This is an ongoing investigation and RPD would not release any other details at this time.