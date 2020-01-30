Brian Maldonado of San Diego was one of the three men injured in the Caldwell oil rig explosion, according to his aunt Jessica Gonzalez Quintana.

According to Chesapeake Energy Corporation, who owns the wellsite, a fire was reported around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday south of Caldwell on County Road 127 off of Farm-to-Market 60. At the time of the incident, workover operations were being conducted.

Maldonado, 25, sustained third degree burns over 90 percent of his body and is not speaking at this time, Quintana said.

He is at a hospital Dell Swton Medical Center at The University of Texas in Austin. According to his family, Maldonado had surgery on Thursday afternoon and is doing well.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation says a Chesapeake Energy contractor died as a result of the incident. Two others were transported via helicopters to medical facilities in Austin and Houston. The identities of the deceased and the men injured have not been released.

Quintana said that Maldonado is the most energetic person and full of life he is currently fighting the fight of his life.

Maldonado’s aunt and family is asking that everyone unite and pray for him and the rest of the injured victims.